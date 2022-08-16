The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Photo: To to start practicing
Buy Now

It is time to begin practicing for hunting season.

 Chris Ellis | For The Herald-Dispatch

Every summer, when talk around town starts to turn to back-to-school plans and football practices, I am reminded that it is time to begin practicing for my upcoming season as well — hunting season.

I hunt regularly throughout the season. From early season until the bell rings signifying another season is closed and in the books, I enjoy squirrel hunting with my dogs, deer hunting with my son and family, the occasional big-game hunt out west and wing-shooting upland game birds.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you