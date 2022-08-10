I am very excited that it’s officially time to start the discussion about hunting seasons and, especially, their opening days.
One of the grandest opening days, at least in the south, is the traditional opener of dove season. Every dove opener, hunters of all sorts and sizes wait until high noon for the unofficial start of hunting season by gathering with friends and family for an afternoon of wing shooting for doves. Some are low-key affairs while others are steeped in southern traditions that often include cookouts and an after-shoot party with plenty of BBQ featuring grilled dove breasts.
Some hunters, including my brother and I, combine the opening day by often hunting Canada geese in the morning before then joining the others for an afternoon of dove hunting.
Although it makes for a long day, opening day of hunting season only comes around once a year. We have enjoyed many fine days afield in early September celebrating yet another opening of hunting season in the Mountain State.
If you are a tenured wing shooter or waterfowler, or perhaps you are new to hunting, wing shooting opportunities in West Virginia can be fantastic. For more information on seasons, dates, license details and times, I provide you with the following:
West Virginia’s hunting season dates and bag limits for migratory game birds have been set for the 2022-23 season in accordance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual guidelines.
The morning dove season is split into three segments, with the first segment running from Sept. 1 to Oct. 9. The second and third segments are Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 and Dec. 19 to Jan. 24, respectively. Shooting hours on Sept. 1 are noon to sunset. For the remainder of the season, shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
The woodcock season is split into two segments, from Oct. 15 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. The sora and Virginia rail season runs Sept. 1 to Nov. 9. The snipe season runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 16. The early Canada goose season runs Sept. 1 to Sept. 11. The duck season is split into three segments from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12 and from Dec. 23 to Jan. 31.
Shooting hours for woodcock, snipe, rails, Canada geese, ducks and other waterfowl are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
One notable change to this year’s waterfowl regulations is the removal of the restriction on hooded mergansers. The five-daily merganser bag limit can now include up to five hooded mergansers with a possession limit of 15 in aggregate.
Federal regulations require all licensed migratory bird hunters, including lifetime license holders and senior citizens, to register with the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program and carry proof of registration while hunting. HIP cards are free and available at all hunting license agents and online at wvhunt.com.
All waterfowl hunters 16 and older must also possess a federal migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp or duck stamp, which must be signed by the hunter. Duck stamps can be purchased at local post offices, by calling 1-800-782-6724 or at usps.com/shop. Hunters should report harvested banded birds online at reportband.gov.
For more information about game bird hunting in West Virginia and for a full list of season dates and bag and possession limits, download a copy of the Migratory Bird Regulations at wvdnr.gov.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.
