As sportsmen and women, our gear is extremely important to us to ensure our time and energy spent in the field or on the water is as successful as possible.
We are all looking for an advantage to hunt and fish harder, stay out longer and be more comfortable in doing so. Why else would we as a group need so much gear?
Ask anyone who fishes how many fishing rods they own and after being shocked by the large number, ask them if they are considering purchasing more. I’m guessing the answer is yes. And as for hunters, well, we are simply gear heads. We all have closets, a basement, and attics that look like a smaller version of a Cabela’s store.
Every year at this time, I look forward to a report on the top hunting and fishing brands identified by a survey sampling from those people who hunt and fish. Southwick Associates, a market research and economics firm, specializing in the hunting, shooting, sportfishing and outdoor recreation markets for more than 30 years, conducts the surveys and drafts its annual report based on the responses.
Here is a sampling of the report’s findings, and I hope you see all your favorite brands listed at the top. If that doesn’t happen, maybe you will find a new, up-and-coming brand to check out next time you need another scope for a rifle or a new fishing reel. We all could use more gear, right?
Fishing tackle sales were strong in 2021. However, there were some shifts in the top brands consumers reported purchasing. Though the primary reasons are unclear, supply chain constraints on product selection, changes in consumers’ brand preferences and loyalty as well as a continuing shift toward retailer brands may all be a cause.
Southwick Associates has identified the brands purchased most frequently in 2021 based on more than 6,000 surveys completed by anglers through the Southwick Associates AnglerSurvey online consumer panel. A sampling of some of the most frequently purchased brands in 2021 include:
- Reels — Shimano
- Rod/reel combos — Shakespeare
- Fluorocarbon fishing line — Seaguar
- Monofilament fishing line — Bass Pro Shops
- Hard bait — Rapala
- Soft bait — Bass Pro Shops
- Sinkers/weights — Eagle Claw
- Fishing clothing — Columbia
- Tackle boxes — Bass Pro Shops
As Americans continued to enjoy the outdoors in 2021, purchases of hunting and shooting equipment remained strong as well. Southwick Associates completed more than 11,000 hunter and recreational shooter surveys in 2021 through their online HunterSurvey and ShooterSurvey consumer panels and identified the top brands purchased in the market.
A sampling of some of the most frequently purchased brands in 2021 include:
- Traditional rifles — Savage
- Air rifles/air guns — Sig Sauer & Crosman
- Handgun ammunition — Blazer
- Rifle ammunition — Federal
- Reloading press — MEC
- Reloading components — Hornady
- Scopes — vortex
- Red dot sights — Sig Sauer
- Trail cameras — Cuddeback
- Game feeder — Moultrie
- Scent — Dead Down Wind
- Benches and rests — Caldwell
- Clay targets — White Flyer
- Gun cleaning — Hoppes
- Slings — Magpul
- Shooting stick — Primos
- Choke tubes — Carlson
- Magazines — Magpul
Topline results of the Southwick Associates consumer tracking study reports are available online at www.southwickassociates.com.