Now that my spring gobbler season is over, I can get back to my semi-normal morning routine. After my morning walk, I grab a glass of tea and head down to my office to begin my day.
One of the things I have done for many years is to search for West Virginia-related hunting and fishing news. This old habit stems back from my days long ago working for the state in a hunting and fishing marketing role. It’s a habit that I enjoy and, to be honest, I look forward to it every day.
Scouring the news outlets, message boards and publishing houses for news about hunting and fishing may seem daunting for some, but for me it brings great joy when I read an article that highlights our wonderful natural resources, our state’s natural beauty, wildness and, most importantly, shines a positive light on our outdoor traditions and culture of our sportsmen and women.
In fact, shining a positive light on my home state and our hunting and fishing heritage is what encouraged my desire to dedicate a portion of my week, every week, to penning a weekly outdoor column. I am simply in love with our state and our people, and sharing hunting and fishing news is an honor and a privilege I take to heart.
This past week, during my morning routine, I came across an announcement from the Airgun Sporting Association, the trade organization of the airgun industry, announcing that West Virginia will soon be allowing air rifle hunting for both small and big game.
According to the organization’s published report, on May 3, Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation that modified Article 2 (Wildlife Resources) of the Code of West Virginia, 1931, as amended, by adding a new section (Section 20-2-5k). This new section legalized airguns for hunting both small game and big game during regular firearms seasons provided that county-specific regulations do not prohibit firearms for deer hunting. The change prohibits the use of air rifles during muzzleloader seasons and the Mountaineer Heritage Season. Also, arrow-shooting air rifles are prohibited for both small- and big-game hunting.
Some specifics in the new code include:
- Air rifles used for big-game hunting must be at least .45 caliber and use at least a 200-grain bullet. However, turkey hunting requires .22 caliber or larger.
- Air rifles used for small game must be at least .22 caliber.
- Air rifle hunters are held to all other firearm hunting regulations.
The West Virginia DNR will be finalizing air rifle hunting regulations in the coming weeks.
“We are very excited to add West Virginia to the growing list of now over 24 states that allow airguns for big game hunting” stated Mitch King, president of the Airgun Sporting Association. “Our goal is to work closely with our industry partners and the state wildlife agencies to develop their proposed regulations, legislative language and airgun safety training programs”.
I found this bit of news interesting and exciting, and I can’t wait to see the final regulations. As a general rule, I always find new opportunities for hunters in West Virginia as a great thing.
Like all things new, time will tell how the sportsmen and women receive the news. I’ll keep you posted.