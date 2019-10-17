HUNTINGTON — Three games remain on the schedule for the Spring Valley Timberwolves and fullback Luke Christopher is running out of time to get to his goal of rushing for 1,000 yards for the season.
It was a goal set when the senior, playing his first year of varsity football, took over the fullback job after the graduation of Owen Chafin. The two are similar in size. Both were 198 pounds coming into their senior seasons with Christopher standing 5 feet 11 inches to Chafin’s 5-10.
As a fullback, Christopher has been productive turning in 523 yards on 89 carries on the season with four touchdowns. On defense, Christopher has made 14 solo tackles — including two for loss — and 11 assisted tackles.
While Christopher said he enjoys playing defense more, he is keeping his eye on the 1,000-yard rushing goal as he leads Spring Valley (6-1 overall, 5-1 Mountain State Athletic Conference) into a conference game at St. Albans (1-6, 0-3).
Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday at the Red Dragons’ Crawford Field.
“It’ll be hard,” Christopher said of reaching the 1,000-yard mark. “I’m definitely going to try to get some yards in the St. Albans game. Ashland’s a big game, they’re really good and Huntington. (The Highlanders) record doesn’t really show but they’re still pretty good.”
That’s the challenge before Christopher. Although St. Albans is allowing 34 points per game, if Spring Valley scores a bunch of points early, Christopher could end up seeing much of the game from the sidelines.
Leaving two games against rival Huntington and a fierce Ashland Paul Blazer team to get to the 1,000 yards.
Coming into this season, Timberwolves head coach Brad Dingess kept his goals for Christopher much simpler.
“The key for him is to stay healthy,” Dingess said. “We knew what we were getting. He’s worked his tail end off ever since he was a freshman. He had a great year last year in (junior varsity). He’s a great ball player, we just need him to stay healthy.”
No small feat, Dingess said, considering Christopher takes the punishment one might expect of a fullback and linebacker playing in the MSAC. Christopher, though, has lived up to expectations and then some.
“He’s Mr. Consistent,” Dingess said. “He gives maximum effort and plays the game like it should be played.”
Toughness is a quality that runs in the Christopher family. Luke’s older sister, Haleigh, played catcher for Spring Valley’s softball team before taking her career to the collegiate level, first at University of Charleston and then to Marshall, where she’ll play this year.
Two younger siblings — Jenna and Bo — play travel softball and middle school football.
The family attends Haleigh’s softball games on Sundays and Luke’s games on Friday giving him a big cheering section as Spring Valley rumbles toward another postseason run.