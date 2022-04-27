SPRING VALLEY -- West Virginia Wesleyan signee Jenna Christopher went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in, two runs scored and one stolen base to lead Spring Valley (11-9) to a 9-0 victory over Point Pleasant (5-4) Monday in high school softball.
The Timberwolves led 4-0 after two innings, then scored four more runs in the fourth. Spring Valley outhit the Big Blacks 11-2.
COAL GROVE 14, SOUTH POINT 4: Rylee Harmon went 3 for 3 with three doubles and a trio of RBIs as the host Hornets pounded the Pointers. Kaleigh Murphy was 3 for 4. Jaden McComas was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Katie Deeds went 2 for 3. Jordyn Dale and Abbie Deeds each were 2 for 4. Abbie Deeds earned the win.
ROCK HILL 3, FAIRLAND 0: Isabelle Melvin pitched a five-hit shutout as the Redwomen beat the Dragons in Rome Township, Ohio. Melvin struck out seven and walked one. Nevaeh Hackworth's sacrifice fly scored Charlee Long with the winning run in the first inning. Melvin was 2 for 3.
IRONTON DROPS TWO: Maddi Meadows went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Gallia Academy to a 12-2 victory over the Fighting Tigers in Centenary, Ohio. Emma Hammons was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Bree Cemini 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Taylor Mathie went 2 for 3. Bella Barnette was the winning pitcher. Ironton also lost 5-3 to Fairfield, which overcame a three-run deficit in the seventh inning. Keegan Moore homered for the Tigers.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 16, NEW BOSTON 0: Michael Mahlmeister hurled a one-hit shutout and went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in to lift the Flyers over the visiting Tigers. Mahlmeister struck out nine. Landon Rowe was 2 for 3.
POINT PLEASANT 15, BUFFALO 3: The Big Blacks (4-11) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the host Bison (2-8) and break a six-game losing streak. Brylan Williams swatted three hits for Point Pleasant. Evan Roach, Hunter Lilly, Zander Watson and Johnny Porter smacked two hits apiece. Caleb Hatfield picked up the win.
ROCK HILL 7, PORTSMOUTH 3: The Redmen scored four runs in the first inning to hand the Trojans their first Ohio Valley Conference loss. Portsmouth (11-2 overall, 7-1 OVC) is tied for first place with Gallia Academy and one game ahead of Fairland and Rock Hill in the loss column.
BOYD SWEEPS FAIRVIEW: Boyd County (14-8) clinched the top seed in the 64th District tournament with a sweep of the Eagles (13-6) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. The Lions won 13-1 and 10-3. Alex Martin won the opener and Cayden Butler fanned 10 in five innings to win the nightcap.
PND 10, GREEN 1: Dylan Seison and Alex Cassidy combined for seven hits and seven RBIs as Portsmouth Notre Dame knocked off the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Cassidy was the winning pitcher. Seison went 4 for 4 and knocked in two. Cassisdy was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Alex Stiles went 2 for 3 and Nate Johnson 2 for 4.
MEIGS 10, VINTON COUNTY 4: The Marauders (8-3) jumped to a 5-0 lead rolled to a triumph over the Vikings in McArthur, Ohio. Drew Dodson knocked three hits and earned the win. Conner Imboden finished with two hits and two RBIs.