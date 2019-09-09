Chuck Landon Grades the Herd …
Boise State 14, Marshall 7
OFFENSE: F
In a make or break second half, Marshall had zero yards total offense, zero first downs and ran only 14 plays. The word “abysmal” doesn’t begin to describe how bad the offense was during the second half.
DEFENSE: B
It played really well in the first half, but still yielded a 100-yard rusher for the first time in 15 games and gave up five pass completions of 20 yards or longer.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Punter Robert LeFevre dropped four punts inside the 20-yard line.
COACHING: F
As badly as the offense was struggling in the second half, why wasn’t backup quarterback Alex Thomson given a chance to play?
OVERALL: D
Opportunities to defeat Boise State on the blue turf are exceedingly rare. Marshall squandered a real chance to do just that.
Chuck Landon Grades the Mountaineers …
Missouri 38, WVU 7
OFFENSE: F
Don’t be fooled by the 171 yards total offense. Actually, 89 yards of the total occurred in the fourth quarter when Mizzou had called off the cats. Through three quarters WVU had 82 yards total offense and zero points.
DEFENSE: D
It really couldn’t stop the run or pass. The Tigers rushed for 232 yards, passed for 150 yards and three TDs and averaged 4.9 yards per play.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
Evan Staley missed a 45-yard field goal that the Mountaineers really needed mentally.
COACHING: C
It’s not fair to be harsh because Neal Brown and his staff simply don’t have much to work with.
OVERALL: F
It’s going to be a long, long season.