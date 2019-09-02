Rushing for only 34 yards and a paltry 1.4 yards per carry simply isn't going to work.
It controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half, finishing with six tackles for loss including four sacks and an interception.
They blocked a field goal attempt, recovered a punt, made two of three field goals and averaged 40.4 yards a punt.
Halftime adjustments included going almost exclusively to a passing attack and, defensively, playing a lot more man coverage in the secondary and tightening the defensive line.
Winning beats the alternative, but 20 points isn't going to win many games in the Big 12.