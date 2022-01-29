They come back.
They always come back.
That’s because there is a love affair between the Marshall University 1971-72 men’s basketball team and the city of Huntington.
It is palpable.
That’s why so many members of the 1971-72 Thundering Herd returned this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this beloved team.
Guys like reserve guard Jerry Strittholt.
“There is no best memory,” he said. “I had as good a memories off the court with these guys as I did on the court. I mean, they were equal. I roomed with John Sark my freshman year. I roomed with Mike D’Antoni and Gary Orsini my sophomore and junior years.
“There’s a camaraderie when you live together, you play together, you party together ... it was just a lot of fun. Those kind of memories you never forget.”
Which leads us to Randy Noll.
The lanky 6-foot-8 Noll authored, perhaps, the 1971-72 squad’s best memory. Namely, Noll’s phenomenal 33-point, 21-rebound performance during MU’s 110-107 overtime victory against No. 8-ranked St. John’s in the Marshall Memorial Invitational.
That performance has stood the test of time.
“Everybody always brings it up,” said a smiling Noll, “but obviously I had a great game that night. And it really helped us going forward. It helped me a lot to be part of the team. I was new. Coming in from Kentucky [Noll transferred from the University of Kentucky] nobody knew me. I had a good game.”
Noll didn’t have a good game, he had a great game.
“Yeah, I did,” he admitted. “I needed more of those. It established me as a player. All of a sudden, people and the fans knew this is the next guy coming. And that’s what it was. From there, I think I just had a good career.
“The one thing I could do, they can’t do today ... nobody can shoot. They can’t shoot at all. It’s unbelievable. Imagine if those shots had counted for three points. I was thinking that the other day. I was thinking, ‘Hell, I could have been an All-American.’ Our team could shoot. Bill James averaged 36 points a game in high school. Tyrone Collins averaged 40. I probably averaged 25 points.”
Star point guard Mike D’Antoni and Noll formed a prolific combination.
“Mike and I played really good together,” said Noll. “I was with Mike down in Memphis a few years ago. I went down to watch them play when he was coaching Houston. We’re sitting there and Mike goes, ‘Rand, did you know against Southwest Louisiana, we shot 32 times more.’ And we lose by 11? Thirty-two times more!”
D’Antoni was referencing MU’s 112-101 loss to Southwestern Louisiana in the first-round of the 1972 NCAA Tournament in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
It has been 50 years since that defeat and the Memorial Field House has been razed, yet the players still look forward to their reunions at the Cam Henderson Center. They got together again in “The Cam” Saturday night to watch Marshall’s game against UAB.
That’s particular true for Huntington native Greg Imperi, who was a reserve guard on the 1971-72 team.
Then there’s reserve forward Barry Driscoll.
“Beating St. John’s in the MMI in the overtime game is my favorite memory,” said the 6-7 Driscoll. “Probably my second favorite — although we lost — we outplayed Marquette who eventually became the No. 1 team [in the country]. We lost by two [74-72].”
Speaking of Driscoll, imagine if there had been a 3-point shot in those days. That was Driscoll’s best shot.
“It probably would have been an advantage for Marshall,” he said. “To be honest, with Randy and [the late] Tyrone Collins ... Tyrone was a machine. Russell [Lee] somewhat, but with Randy and Tyrone ... they would have tore up the basket.”
And don’t forget reserve forward John “Cutty” Sark.
“I remember the game I scored 10 points,” said Sark. “It was the only game in my career that I scored in double-figures. My teammates carried me off the floor on their shoulders and I remember when we got to the doorway of the locker room, Russell Lee tried to boost me up and make me hit my head.”
Ah, the memories.
Just ask Bill James.
“I tell you what,” said James, “we came back from the [NCAA] tourney in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and came back to the airport [Tri-State] and the place was packed. And I’m getting chills right now. It was like coming home. And I’m not from Huntington. But it was like coming home. And I think I told the crowd — somebody handed me a microphone — and I decided that day after I stepped off that plane, this was going to be my second home. That’s why I always love to come back here.
“Just like Coach [Danny] D’Antoni was talking about. This place did good for me. I loved Huntington. They were very nice to me and friendly to me and when I come back to visit, it’s the same thing. They don’t forget you. That’s why I like Huntington. And that’s why I keep coming back.”
But, perhaps, Steve Zemba put it best.
“We come back here,” he said, “and it’s like we never left.”
Amen.