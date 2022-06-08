It doesn’t seem real.
How could Robert Alexander be dead?
He was only 64 years old.
That’s why I had to sit down after hearing the news. It was sit down or fall down. The news was that grave, that shocking, that totally unexpected.
As a sports writer for the Charleston Daily Mail (now part of the Charleston Gazette-Mail) I was closer to Alexander than any athlete I ever covered.
We shared a bond. The effervescent Alexander loved to read about himself and I loved to write about him. Talk about a win-win.
Every Sunday evening the house phone would ring at some point. It was Alexander. He called every Sunday to lobby for himself as “Player of the Week,” which I chose and wrote about in the Monday edition of the Daily Mail.
That was vintage Robert.
He never got tired of promoting himself or flashing his 1,000-megawatt smile or making everyone in an impromptu interview session after a game feel like a special person.
That was his gift.
He made people happy. I’m not sure that didn’t lead to Alexander’s demise. Not being a local celebrity any longer, not having a larger-than-life persona, not having people ask, “Hey, aren’t you Alexander The Great?” had to be extremely difficult for this proud athlete to accept.
It wasn’t who Robert was.
He adored everyone and automatically expected them to adore him right back. It was a rather simplistic outlook, but nobody could wipe the smile off of his face.
Robert might have been the most captivating 18-year-old who ever lived.
That’s why it is so hard to accept his death. It just doesn’t seem possible. Perhaps that is why I have a highlight reel of Alexander’s feats on a football field running through my subconscious.
There he was standing 8 yards deep behind the line of scrimmage at South Charleston High School’s ancient Oakes Field, seemingly so far behind his offensive line that Alexander never would be able to turn the corner.
Yet he always did.
And when Robert turned that corner it was off to the races. Between his moves, speed and athleticism, Alexander was very difficult to tackle.
The South Charleston star’s feats and accomplishments became so wel lknown nationally that Alexander was chosen by Parade Magazine as its High School Football National Player of the Year in 1976.
That was the beginning of the end.
Alexander had his choice of prestigious college football powerhouse programs from coast to coast, yet he chose to keep the spotlight on himself and signed with West Virginia University.
That was his undoing.
Frank Cignetti was the Mountaineers’ head coach in those days, and although he actually drew up a diagram of the I-formation he planned to utilize for Alexander, it never happened.
Instead, Cignetti ran a split-back veer formation, which was as far away from the I-formation as any coach could get. As a result, Alexander found himself hamstrung in an offense that didn’t begin to utilize his athletic gifts.
Not until Don Nehlen was hired before the 1980 season was Alexander able to show his talents. Nehlen installed the I-formation and Alexander rushed for 1,064 yards and scored five TDs.
Imagine what Alexander might have done if Nehlen had coached him during his entire career.
It would have changed Robert’s life. Would it have prevented some of the bad choices Alexander made? We’ll never know. But I certainly would like to think so.
Rest in peace, Robert.
You are gone too soon.