It’s a familiar refrain.
When athletes suffer injuries, they nearly always claim that they’ve returned better than they were before.
Sometimes, it is true. Most times, it isn’t. Rasheen Ali is the exception to that rule.
After tearing a knee ligament and missing 10 games during the 2022 season, the Marshall University star running back has returned bigger, stronger and, yes, better than ever. The sophomore has shown that during spring practice at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“It’s really a blessing to be back playing football, playing the game that I love,” Ali said. “I just appreciate all the time I had off ... just understanding and appreciating the game.
“I’m just glad to be back with my teammates.”
And vice versa. It’s nice to have the running back, who led the nation with 25 total touchdowns in 2021, including 23 rushing TDs and 1,401 yards, back at 100%, health-wise. So, does it make Ali appreciate being healthy?
“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “When I was injured, I said when I get back on the field I was going to try and push as hard as I can and be the best me possible.”
So far, Ali looks like the same running back, who stunned the college world in 2021.
“Oh, yeah, I’m always the same,” said Ali, who played in MU’s last two regular-season games in 2022 and the Myrtle Beach Bowl. “Coming off a knee injury and just to be able to come back and be able to have 15 carries every game — one game having 100 yards — I was really proud of myself just to be able to come back after having the surgery and just being able to play.”
It wasn’t easy. Ali worked diligently, so he could come back better than ever.
“I woke up at 5 a.m. every day, lifted with coach,” he said. “Then, at 7 a.m. I went to treatment. From 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. I was at treatment. Then, I lifted again at 12. Then, I lifted after practice. I was lifting three times a day. I was busting my butt to come back as best as I could.”
That’s a testament to the type of drive and motivation that Ali possesses.
“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,” Ali said. “My sister wrote that on her wall when she was 13 years old. Kevin Durant (NBA star) said it and after that we just followed.”
Ali also learned another lesson.
“I don’t take nothin’ for granted,” he said. “Every time I step on the field, I’m trying to be the best me possible because it could be gone at any moment.”
In the meantime, Ali has gotten bigger and stronger.
“I’m at 205 pounds — 205-208, that’s my range,” he said. “It’s Ramadan (period of fasting for Muslims) right now, so I’m kind of losing a little bit of weight.
“But I feel a lot stronger and I think I’m a lot thicker than I was before, so I’m excited.”
That takes care of the physical part, but what about the mental side of Ali’s comeback?
“Oh, I’m a lot stronger mentally,” he replied. “The injury changed my life. I think it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.”
A lot of people wouldn’t be able to say that.
“It’s all about perspective, man,” Ali said. “It’s life.”
It’s a great commentary: the injury that changed Ali’s life.
“Yeah,” Ali said thoughtfully. “Some things happen for you, not to you. It’s a blessing.”
Rasheen Ali is back … body and soul.