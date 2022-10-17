Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- Is there a correlation between penalties and success in major college football?
Yes and no.
Marshall University has the second lowest amount of penalty yardage in the Sun Belt Conference with 36 penalties for only 304 yards, yet the Thundering Herd has an 0-2 record in league play.
Meanwhile, James Madison is the least-penalized team in the league with only 33 penalties for just 251 yards. And the Dukes’ record? JMU is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Then there’s the other side of this issue.
South Alabama is the most-penalized team in the Sun Belt with 50 violations for a whopping 478 yards in penalties, yet the Jaguars have a 5-1 record overall and are 2-0 in league play.
So, which way is it? Is there a correlation between penalties and success or not?
Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark believes there is.
“I do,” he said steadfastly. “I speak for our program. What is uncharacteristic for us as a football program is to have five personal fouls.”
That’s what happened last week when the Mountaineers lost to Texas State, 36-24. App State was whistled for 105 yards on 12 penalties.
“That’s 7.5 first downs,” pointed out Clark, who is a Charleston native. “It changed the football game. They kicked the ball off three times from the 50-yard line and that’s just undisciplined stuff. It is very uncharacteristic of us.”
Those penalties obviously still were sticking in Clark’s craw.
“I do think that holding and pass interference are part of football,” he conceded. “It’s because you are playing hard and you’re playing tough.
“But the personal foul is unacceptable.”
The five personal fouls are what really upset Clark.
“Sometimes there are playing penalties,” he said. “Like holding calls or pass interference. That’s playing football. That’s part of the football game.
“But, to me, the personal fouls are selfish penalties that doesn’t give a great representation of who you are as a program.”
Marshall ranks No. 3 in penalties with 36 for 304 yards. Just ahead of the Herd is Georgia Southern with 34 penalties for 321 yards. Louisiana-Monroe is fourth (36 for 333 yards), followed by Texas State (39-351) and then App State (39-359).
Next, Troy is No. 7 with 40 penalties for 353 yards, followed by Coastal Carolina with 41 flags for 374 yards and Southern Miss with 44 penalties for 380 yards. Louisiana checks in at No. 10 with 47 flags for 418 yards.
The bottom four are Arkansas State (47-431), Georgia State (48-425), Old Dominion (49-466) and South Alabama (50-478).
And, finally, here’s the bad news for Marshall.
The Herd plays the least-penalized team in the Sun Belt — James Madison — at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Thank goodness the game isn’t on Flag Day.
- So much for undefeated records.
The Sun Belt went into last week with James Madison and its 5-0 record ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Coastal Carolina also was unbeaten with a 6-0 record.
Not anymore.
Both teams lost and now there are three teams with 3-1 league records and two with 2-0 records.
Looks like a good race.