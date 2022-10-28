His name is Grayson McCall, and he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Ask around. Look at his statistics. Talk to opposing coaches and players.
They all say the same thing about the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior. There’s simply no one else quite like McCall.
Just ask Marshall University head coach Charles Huff, who has to face Coastal Carolina and McCall at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Thundering Herd’s homecoming game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“He does a great job of scheming,” said Huff. “It’s shot-gun, but it’s triple-option. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the country. It’s more of the kind of offense they have with a great quarterback. They have done a great job of expanding the triple-option.”
McCall is a one-man gang.
During the Chanticleers’ 6-1 start, McCall has completed 137 of 194 passes for 1,940 yards and 18 touchdowns, with only one interception. In fact, he has thrown just seven interceptions in three seasons, while passing for 7,301 yards and 66 TDs.
“He’s really confident,” continued Huff. “His confidence comes from them having a lot of success.”
Indeed it does.
McCall has led Coastal Carolina to a 28-3 record during the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. As a result, he has been recognized as the Sun Belt Player of the Year during the last two seasons.
Even MU star defensive end Owen Porter gives McCall his due.
“He has a good arm on him,” said Porter. “He has some swagger about him.”
The really great ones always do.
Look for McCall and the Chanticleers to defeat Marshall 34-24.
And guess who else is playing a homecoming game Saturday? The West Virginia Mountaineers, who are hosting unbeaten and seventh-ranked TCU at noon at Milan Puskar Stadium.
So, can WVU bounce back from a demoralizing 48-10 loss at Texas Tech a week ago?
"I refuse to accept that's who we are,” said head coach Neal Brown. “That's not who we were against Baylor here (in Morgantown). And I refuse to accept that's who we are as a football team.
"Failure is temporary unless you accept it. And I refuse to accept it. Nobody who is coaching here is going to allow that to be who we are.”
WVU needs to play better. It’s as simple as that.
“It’s about next,” said Brown. “We need to play better. For me, it’s about how you played the game. Was our effort bad? No. But it wasn’t good enough either. We have to own our space.”
That’s particularly the case when facing TCU.
“If you don’t play well,” said Brown, “you’re going to be embarrassed by this group."
Indeed. The Horned Frogs are averaging 44.7 points and 522.1 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers have been showing up for only every other game.
So what’s the key to this game?
“Can we establish the run?” said Brown rhetorically. “For us, this year it’s always going to be that because we’re not good enough to be one-dimensional.
“We have to run the football. We have to make it happen. To me, we just need to play better.”
The good news is WVU has beaten TCU in their last three meetings. The bad news? The Mountaineers are down to two healthy running backs -- C.J. Donaldson and redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson.
That’s a little scary on Halloween weekend.
WVU will lose 38-28.