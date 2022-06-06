Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions of the day.
- Was this the best state high school baseball tournament in history?
Maybe so.
There were stunning upsets such as lightly regarded George Washington defeating perennial powerhouse Jefferson 5-4.
There was a Mona Lisa masterpiece of a game played between Hurricane and Bridgeport. It went nine innings and ended two minutes before midnight when the Redskins’ Damian Witty clubbed a walk-off double in the ninth inning. That ended Bridgeport’s state champion streak at seven.
Then there was Charleston Catholic, which entered the tournament with a 16-19 record, defeating Wahama 6-5 when the White Falcons lost their starting hurler to the 110-pitch-count limit for the second consecutive game. Keep an eye on the Irish’s precocious freshman pitcher Jonah DiCocco, who was very impressive.
And don’t forget Hurricane’s 11-0 win over George Washington for the Class AAA title. Everyone expected it to happen, but it still was impressive.
Then there’s Logan.
There are individuals who seem to sail on incredible rolls of success, and then there’s Kevin Gertz. Just consider what the veteran Logan coach has accomplished.
First, Gertz coached Logan to the 2021 Class AA baseball state championship. Then he coached the Wildcats’ girls basketball team to a 27-26 win over favored Fairmont Senior for Logan’s first Class AAA championship.
But wait. There’s more to add to Gertz’s resume.
Logan returned to the state high school baseball tournament in 2022 and kept right on winning titles. Gertz added the 2022 Class AA baseball championship to his collection.
Ever heard of a coach winning three state championships over the course of a year?
We have now.
Yes, this was the best state baseball tournament ever.
- Let’s extend our heartfelt condolences to Anthony Grant and his family.
The former Marshall University assistant basketball coach recently lost his 20-year-old daughter, Jayda.
Grant, who served on then-head coach Billy Donovan’s staff at Marshall, is the University of Dayton’s head basketball coach.
- Just when it doesn’t seem possible for college football to get any further out of control … well, it keeps finding a way.
Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day recently mentioned that it will cost the Buckeyes $13 million per season to keep its roster intact.
Is that the price for being a powerhouse?
Apparently so.
It’s either ante up the name, image, likeness money or lose players who potentially could be impactful to the transfer portal.
“One phone call and they’re out the door,” Day was quoted by Doug Lesmerises of cleveland.com. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”
What they’re dealing with is college football simply turning into another level of pro football.
That is the sad reality.
- Did anybody ask Scott Woodward to stick his nose in our business?
I certainly didn’t.
Yet there the LSU athletic director was, perpetuating cruel stereotypes as it relates to the state of West Virginia.
It all started with an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.” When asked about the recent war of words between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Woodward chose to take the low road.
“I’m not going to get in between two hillbillies fightin’ from West Virginia … that’s a no-win situation,” said LSU’s athletic director during the radio appearance.
Obviously, Woodward didn’t realize we have radios in West Virginia.