Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the sunny opinions du jour.
- Billy Hahn was memorable.
And not just as a long-time assistant basketball coach at West Virginia University. Let’s go back — waaaaay back — to when Hahn actually began his coaching career in 1974.
Yes, 49 years ago.
Hahn had just completed his collegiate basketball career at the University of Maryland and was well-known as, perhaps, the best sixth man in the country.
Next, the former point guard got his first collegiate coaching job when the late Rich Meckfessel hired Hahn at Morris Harvey College (now known as the University of Charleston) just before the 1974-75 season.
As luck would have it, Morris Harvey was hosting a summer camp or AAU basketball or the like, so I was loafing in Eddie King Gym with Hahn. As we shot the breeze, Hahn talked about his collegiate career.
“If I had it to do all over again,” he said, “I would have gone to a school where I could have started and played all the time.”
Then, Hahn offered words of advice to prospective collegiate recruits as they choose their schools.
“This is what I tell kids,” he said. “Whatever level you think you can play at, commit to a school that is one level lower. Because that’s probably where you can really compete at.”
All these years, I never forgot Hahn’s words. They were just that profound and rang so true.
These memories all came flowing back into my memory when Hahn died recently in Morgantown at the age of 69.
He was one of those “most unforgettable characters” that passes through your life at one point and leave an indelible impression behind.
Rest in peace, Billy.
You are not forgotten.
- The West Virginia University men’s basketball program recently got a terrific commitment.
He is former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, who is considered the best available point guard in the transfer portal. Simply put, Kriisa is a winner. In fact, his record of winning games is unrivaled by any player in the transfer portal.
According to ESPN, Arizona compiled at 57-11 record during the last two seasons with Kriisa running the show. Besides winning the Pac-12 tournament title this season, which helped Arizona earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Kriisa also led the league in assists while shooting 37% from the 3-point line.
Kriisa picked WVU over Xavier, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Nebraska, according to ESPN.
Besides all that, Kriisa, who was born in Estonia, received invaluable experience last summer in the FIBA Eurobasket. So, long story short, he is one of the more experienced point guards in collegiate basketball.
Kriisa has one year of eligibility remaining.
- Conference USA finally saw the light.
Unfortunately, the league is a slow learner because it took five years.
But it is finally moving the league basketball tournament from a football venue in Frisco, Texas, to a real, live basketball arena in Huntsville, Alabama. The new tournament home for C-USA hoops is the Probst Arena, which seats 8,300, for the 2024 and ’25 tourneys.
In case anybody is wondering, C-USA will have nine members next season and, then, grows to 10 in 2025.
So, is this a case of better late than never?
Uh, no.
It is simply C-USA being C-USA.