Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the first opinions of 2023.
- The Sun Belt and Big 12 didn’t do much to distinguish themselves during bowl season.
The Sun Belt managed a so-so 3-4 record, but the Big 12 was an abysmal 2-6. The Big 12’s only saving grace was the continued tremendous performance by TCU. After defeating Michigan 51-45 in the College Football Playoffs semi-final, the Horned Frogs, 13-1, will represent the Big 12 in the national championship game on Jan. 9 vs. the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.
That’s quite a statement for the Big 12.
But otherwise, the league got embarrassed. Baylor lost to Air Force, 30-15; Oklahoma State lost to Wisconsin, 24-17; Kansas lost to Arkansas, 55-53; Oklahoma lost to Florida State, 35-32; Texas lost to Washington, 20-12; and Kansas State lost to Alabama, 45-20.
The Big 12’s only bowl-winner besides TCU was Texas Tech, which knocked off Ole Miss, 42-25.
As for the Sun Belt, it started strong with three consecutive bowl victories. Troy defeated UTSA, 18-12, in the Cure Bowl; Southern Miss beat Rice, 38-24, in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl; and Marshall knocked off UConn, 28-14, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
But it was all downhill the rest of the way for the SBC.
South Alabama got routed, 44-23, by Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl. Houston beat Louisiana, 23-16, in the Independence Bowl. Buffalo edged Georgia Southern, 23-21, in the Camellia Bowl. And East Carolina routed Coastal Carolina, 53-29, in the Birmingham Bowl.
So, all in all, the bowl season didn’t go very well for Mountain State football fans.
- Speaking of Coastal Carolina, guess who is returning for his senior year?
None other than Grayson McCall.
The star quarterback, who is the Sun Belt’s reigning three-time Player of the Year, had entered the transfer portal. But after getting injured in the Birmingham Bowl after completing 10 of 12 passes for 67 yards, McCall decided to return to the Chanticleers even without former head coach Jamey Chadwell, who left to become Liberty’s head coach.
This is great news for the league. But for the Sun Belt coaches who have to try to defense McCall? Uh, not so much.
- In case anybody is wondering, a total of four high school football stars from the Mountain State signed with FBS programs.
Leading the way is tight end Noah Braham, who signed with West Virginia University. That comes as no surprise considering his father, Rich, is a WVU Hall of Famer after walking on for the Mountaineers. The elder Braham also spent 13 years in the NFL.
Next, George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam signed with Virginia Tech, joining former GW star quarterback Grant Wells.
Then, there’s Weirton offensive lineman Cam Jones, who signed with James Madison. And don’t forger Cabell Midland star offensive lineman Shaun Rouse, who signed with Marshall.
Also, according to Metro News, four more state natives signed with FCS programs. Robert C. Byrd tight end Nathan Lhotsky signed with VMI and his teammate, offensive lineman Wyatt Minor, signed with Youngstown State. Huntington star quarterback Gavin Lochow signed with Dayton. And, finally, Parkersburg South wide receiver Cyrus Traugh also signed with Youngstown State.
That’s not too bad.
WVU, Marshall, Virginia Tech and James Madison all signed Mountain State products.
Congratulations, everyone.