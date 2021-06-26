Walks=steals=runs.
Ok, so maybe that’s not exactly the formula for the Pythagorean theorem.
But the “Chuckagorean” theorem certainly worked out pretty darned well for Bridgeport High School Saturday.
The Indians rode that formula to a break-through, 10-4 victory over top-seeded Hurricane for the Class AAA championship of the 2021 state high school baseball tournament in Appalachian Power Park.
Here’s how it worked.
Hurricane starting pitcher Joel Gardner walked six in 4.0 innings, followed by relief pitcher Owen Gress walking two in 1.2 innings and a third reliever, Bryson Rigney walking two in 0.1 inning.
That allowed the always aggressive Bridgeport base-runners to run so wild on the base paths, the Indians finished with 11 stolen bases.
Eleven!
And that led to Bridgeport scoring 10 runs against a Hurricane team that had lost only one game all season and was on a 31-game winning streak.
Talk about a formula for success. It allowed Bridgeport to accomplish something that some people believed was impossible. Namely, to move up to Class AAA after winning six consecutive Class AA state championships.
So, Bobby Shields, just exactly how does it feel to win one with the big boys?
“That’s exactly what my cousins and relatives — all of them back home — hash-tagged me about,” said the Indians’ veteran coach with a wide smile. “Being Double-A and winning it all those years ... and we had very talented teams who could have competed in Triple-A then.
“But we were in the class that we were in at that time. But stepping up and winning at Triple-A in our first year and keeping our streak going at another level and beating the likes of Jefferson and Hurricane ... it feels good.”
It felt so good, it became the Shields Family hash-tag.
“The kids buy into what we do,” said Shields, who has 862 victories in 34 years of coaching. “They have good approaches and we don’t kill ourselves on defense.
“And they’re grinders. That’s what you need. We need grinders in baseball and we have kids who are grinders. It’s awesome.”
But don’t forget the Shields trademark — aggressive base-running.
“Yes, I believe in that,” he said. “I’m going to be aggressive. I’m going to get after it. We pick our spots. They understand the game real well and I’m happy for them.
“Credit goes to the kids to have faith in themselves to go up with two strikes on them and do what they’re supposed to do — put the ball in play and know where the strike zone is and adjust to it.
“They did awesome.”
Did they ever. Particularly considering this was unknown territory for Bridgeport. This was a baseball version of a litmus test.
“I’d say the competition got a little more firmer this year,” said senior Ryan Goff, who was the winning pitcher. “A little better teams. But I think we’re the best team regardless. We took care of that question mark for sure.”
But was it indeed a step-up in competition?
“Oh, yeah, for sure,” said Goff firmly. “Absolutely. Yes sir. That’s for real. We always wondered that. We kind of wondered. But we showed it today.”
Now, Bridgeport can erase the question mark.
Once and for all.