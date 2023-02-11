Troy Brown remembers.
The former Marshall University football star remembers spending one year at Lees-McRae in 1989-90 and then joining the Thundering Herd as a standout wide receiver, punt returner, kickoff returner and occasional defensive back.
In 1991, the 5-foot-9, 184-pound Brown led Division I-AA in both kickoff and punt return average. Why, he even caught a 99-yard TD pass from quarterback Todd Donnan against VMI.
Brown remembers leading MU to its first I-AA national championship in 1992. In fact, he sealed the victory by intercepting a Hail Mary pass by Youngstown State in the final seconds.
Troy Brown remembers.
His career kickoff return average of 29.7 yards still stands as an NCAA record, as does his four kickoff returns for TDs. He scored one touchdown for every eight times he touched the ball.
Troy Brown remembers.
MU coach Jim Donnan called in a favor from his old Oklahoma buddy, New England coach Bill Parcells, to get the Patriots to select Brown with the No. 198 pick in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL Draft.
Troy Brown remembers.
Despite people thinking he wasn’t big enough or fast enough or good enough, Brown played 15 seasons for the Patriots. He finished his career with 557 catches for 6,366 yards and 31 touchdowns. He made the 2001 Pro Bowl after catching 101 passes for 1,199 yards and five touchdowns.
Troy Brown remembers.
He is the only player in NFL history with at least 550 receptions, 250 punt returns and one interception.
Troy Brown remembers.
He still is a member of the New England organization, serving as wide receiver coach.
But, perhaps, most of all, Brown remembers his connection and his friendship with former Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady. The duo enjoyed uncommon chemistry on the football field.
That never was more obvious than when Brady threw an 82-yard touchdown pass to Brown to defeat the Miami Dolphins in overtime in 2003. To this day, Brown calls that TD play his favorite all-time moment with Brady.
Troy Brown remembers.
Since this is Super Bowl Sunday (LVII) and since Brady recently announced his retirement, Brown decided to reach out to his old friend in the form of a video on the “PatriotsWire.”
"It has been a long, historic career that he has put together,” Brown said. “I don't see any other player going out and accomplishing what he has accomplished as an individual on the football field. Seven Super Bowl titles and numerous Super Bowl appearances -- whatever it has been -- and God knows how many AFC championship games and other championship games.
"But he has put together one heckuva career. I just want to tell him congratulations on one heckuva career. There's no other competitor that has the heart and the will to win. They don't have the kind of heart that he has.
"The favorite Brady play to me -- there are quite a few of them. But I think the one that comes to everybody's mind is the 82-yard bomb in Miami. To finally beat those guys in Miami and end the game on an 82-yard bomb from Tom Brady. So, yeah. To say that you played with probably the greatest player to play the game, it means a lot.
"I think it means a lot to me, too, because this is where his career started. This is where he threw his first pass, his first touchdown -- here in New England. And I was here to see it and witness it. I just want to wish you the best of luck with whatever it is that you decide to do with the rest of your life. I hope it's come out and hang out with me a little bit.
"But whatever it is, enjoy it my friend. And nothing will ever take away what you accomplished in this league. Thank you."
Yes, Troy Brown does indeed remember.