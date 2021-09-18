MORGANTOWN — Don’t worry about that missing kitchen sink from the Milan Puskar Center.
Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown had to borrow it to throw at Virginia Tech here Saturday.
Plumbing expenses aside, it was a very, very good move.
It led to Brown and his kitchen-sink offense to knocking off No. 15 Virginia Tech, 27-21, before 60,022 fans in Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field on Saturday.
It was a victory West Virginia University desperately needed with Oklahoma looming on the horizon next Saturday.
Hence, the kitchen sink.
The first time it reared its drain was when quarterback Jarret Doege actually lined up under center to handoff to running back Leddie Brown for a four-yard gain. Doege never had lined up under center on a running play before.
Yet, he did it again on the very next play with another handoff to Brown for a seven-yard gain.
Next, came another wrinkle.
Late in the first quarter, backup quarterback Garrett Greene entered the game and surprised the Hokies’ defense with a delayed QB draw for six yards.
Then, in the second quarter more rabbits were pulled out of helmets.
Greene ran another delayed QB draw for a 12-yard gain. Then the second-team quarterback stayed in the game. But Greene fumbled the snap and threw the ball way, narrowly avoiding an intentionally grounding penalty. Later in the second quarter, Doege used a new play fake and hit wideout Sam James with a quick pass. That allowed James to make two defenders miss and score a 16-yard touchdown.
It was more of the same in the third and fourth quarter. And why not? Virginia Tech hadn't figured out a way to iron-out WVU's offensive wrinkles.
With 11:55 left in the third period, Doege was under center for consecutive handoffs to Brown for seven- and eight-yard gaines. But, then, with 6:55 remaining in the quarter, Doege got under center, but instead of handing off to a running back he tossed a play-action pass to Isaiah Esdale.
Even as the score tightened, WVU didn't stop utilizing these unforseen nuances. Early in the fourth quarter, Greene scampered for yardage on another delayed QB keeper. Next, with 3:06, remaining Doege was under center for a handoff to Brown. And with 2:59 left, Greene rushed for another five yards.
Did those wrinkles, those nuances, those change-of-paces -- not to mention the whole darned kitchen sink -- have an impact on the outcome of the game?
They most certainly did.
Just ask Brown.
"The under center was a little bit of change-up," he said during post-game interviews. "We struggled. Our running game was okay last week against Long Island, but we've got to know what that is. So, we were looking for a change-up.
"We felt like we could get under center where we could get downhill. These guys (Virginia Tech) are good on defense. They are. Look at what they did to North Carolina. So, they're good and we felt like if we could get downhill on them we could stay in our double-teams a little bit longer."
Then, there is WVU's athletic backup quarterback.
"And, then, we had some wrinkles with Garrett," continued Brown. "And we'll continue to do that. And he did some good things. He did some good things."
WVU did some good things on offense, defense and special teams. But the wrinkles might have been the difference-maker.
Who needs a sink in the Milan Puskar Center anyway?
---30--