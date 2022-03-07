Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
n Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain …
It’s still not going to rain on my parade because this is the day the 2022 West Virginia high school girls basketball state tournament begins in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
When No. 6 Tucker County takes on No. 3 Tug Valley at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, it will tip off a glorious two-week extravaganza of the best high school basketball the Mountain State has to offer. After the girls play 28 games and crown four state champions this week, the boys take over next week for another 28 games and four more state championships.
Does it get any better than that?
Not as far as I’m concerned.
After Tucker County and Tug Valley get the show started Tuesday morning, No. 4 Petersburg takes on No. 5 Frankfort at 11:15 a.m. Next, No. 7 River View plays No. 2 Cameron at 1 p.m. And just in case anybody is curious about River View, it is located in McDowell County.
But as far as I’m concerned, the game of the day on Tuesday occurs at 7:15 p.m. when unsung No. 8 seed Buffalo -- the artist formerly known as Buffalo-Putnam -- takes on No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic.
On paper, it couldn’t be a bigger mismatch. Parkersburg Catholic is undefeated with an unblemished 21-0 record, while Buffalo and its 13-7 record weren’t even supposed to be in the state tourney.
Why, this is Buffalo’s first state tournament appearance in 31 years -- 31!
But, thanks to 15 points from Abby Darnley and 14 from Kaylee Bowling during a 51-42 regional win at Ravenswood, Buffalo is the true Cinderella team in this state tourney.
Now, are the Bison facing an uphill climb? Oh, yeah. Better drop it down into low gear, girls. After all, Parkersburg Catholic has star senior Leslie Huffman, who averages 23.8 points, and then there’s that unblemished 21-0 record.
But guess what?
The Crusaderettes were undefeated last year, too, until they were upset by Wyoming East in the championship game.
That’s what makes the annual girls and boys state high school basketball tournaments so much fun. Anything can happen and often does.
It’s why this is the most enjoyable two weeks of the year.
n Speaking of enjoyable …
Both Marshall University’s baseball and softball programs have gotten off to very fast starts during the 2022 season. Coincidentally, in both instances the fast starts can be attributed to eight-game winning streaks.
The Thundering Herd baseball team dropped three of its first four games but then won eight in a row before suffering a 10-4 loss to Oakland Saturday. It has a 9-4 record.
Meanwhile, the MU softball team is riding an eight-game winning streak and has a 13-5 record. The gals have an unblemished 5-0 record at Dot Hicks Field.
n Most college basketball coaches dread being stuck in a conference tournament feed-in game.
Marshall’s Danny D’Antoni isn’t one of them.
“We need this play-in game,” he said Monday, during a Zoom meeting. “This could be a step-in game that gets us back where we belong.”
That’s an interesting view-point.
The seventh-seeded Herd (11-20, 4-14) plays No. 6 FIU at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Conference USA Tournament at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
So, whether it’s high school or college, it’s tournament time.