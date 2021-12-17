Grant Wells reached into his bag of tricks.
And pulled out a mustache.
Not a fake one, either.
In honor of Marshall University’s game against No. 16 Louisiana at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the New Orleans Bowl in the Superdome, MU’s quarterback grew a “lucky bowl ’stache.”
“Yeah, this is my playoff mustache,” said Wells with a grin.
The inevitable questions followed. Was the Charleston native going to grow a Fu Manchu like Joe Namath? Or would he, perhaps, emulate Gardner Minshew’s well-known NFL mustache?
“I don’t know,” said Wells. “We’ll see where it goes. We’ll give it until the bowl game and if it looks bad, I’ll shave it. But I’m rolling with it right now.”
Why not? I mean, what has he got to lose? Besides a bowl game in which the Thundering Herd already is a distinct underdog. Let’s be honest, the Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t win 12 consecutive games with smoke and mirrors.
Here are some not-so-fun facts:
- Louisiana averages 191.9 yards rushing. Marshall’s defense averages allowing 188.6 yards rushing.
- ULL runs the ball about 90 percent of the time with elusive quarterback Levi Lewis and running backs Emani Bailey and Montrell Johnson. Bailey rushed for 117 yards in a victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt championship game.
- Louisiana’s defense holds opponents under 200 yards passing per game.
- MU star running back Rasheen Ali scored 20 touchdowns during the 2021 season, but he didn’t score a TD in two of the Herd’s last three games (UAB and Western Kentucky).
So, how does the man behind the mustache plan on dealing with that defense?
“It’s a good defense,” conceded Wells. “Their star power is up front. Their front seven is what they take pride in. That’s the main point of our game plan — to handle those guys up front.”
The problems, however, aren’t on only one side of the ball. So, how is MU’s defense going to subdue ULL’s relentless running attack?
“We are emphasizing stopping the run and getting them into third-and-long situations,” said T.J. Johnson, senior defensive tackle. “And we want the defensive line to rush as a unit so we don’t give their quarterbacks any running lanes to scramble and extend plays.”
But perhaps sixth-year safety Nazeeh Johnson provides the best overall assessment of ULL.
“Louisiana is a complete team,” said Johnson. “They can pass the ball, run the ball and they have a really stout defense. They run the ball a lot. They own clock management. They rely on their defense a lot, but they run the ball a lot and then take shots when they need to. But they’re really good at controlling the clock.”
That’s because ULL’s offense is run-oriented.
“They run the ball 90 percent of the time, and then the rest of it is a two-man, play-action route concept — deep scissors or deep post routes,” explained Johnson. “It’s going to be a hard battle for the defensive line to try to contain this guy because he’s really good at getting out of the pocket and making plays with his feet and looking to pass the ball.”
No matter how stiff an upper lip Wells and his mustache maintain, this game will be hard for Marshall to win.
Louisiana will win the New Orleans Bowl, 30-17.