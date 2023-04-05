One way or another, Devin Carter was going to come into contact with a college from West Virginia.
It seemed inevitable.
At first, it appeared the wide receiver would compete against Marshall University on October 7 at North Carolina State. But, then, Carter entered the transfer portal.
So, where did he end up?
Where else?
The Mountain State.
Carter, 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior, transferred to the wideout-poor Mountaineers and it’s appearing to be a great move for both parties.
Just ask WVU head coach Neal Brown.
"Offensively, the guy who has stood out is Devin Carter,” he said, during a recent interview. “We have a chance to have a real quality running back room. I think Devin Carter and Preston Fox are probably the two receivers who have stood out, thus far."
Obviously, that’s not enough. I mean, Carter can’t take up all the slack by himself. And Brown realizes that.
"We lost a lot,” said the veteran Mountaineer head coach. “We lost Bryce (Ford-Wheaton) and Sam (James) and that's a lot of production. Sam -- I'd be remiss if I didn't say this -- over four years was really, really productive.
"I think sometimes we forget ... I don't know where he ended up in all-time reception leaders, but he's up there. So, that's a lot of production. And Bryce increased his production every year, so we've got to replace a lot of those catches, a lot of those targets.”
That’s where Carter comes in.
"We brought Devin in because we felt like he could be a front-line guy and be a No. 1 receiver,” said Brown. “Through our practices it has only been the truth, so far. He has delivered. He has made some big-time plays.”
The interesting part is WVU needs Carter to have a big season, but Carter also needs a big season for his own resume. That’s because he had only 25 catches for 406 yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 season.
Yet, for his career at N.C. State, Carter had 118 receptions for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns.
So, it isn’t difficult to see why he transferred to WVU.
"I think he has done a great job in off-season, attacking it,” said Brown. “He really has led the room from a work ethic stand-point -- him and Graeson (Malashevich).
“He has been humble in his approach, but I think he has really helped that group. There are some guys in there that are a little bit younger and I think he has done a good job of setting the standard.”
Besides that, Carter has led by example.
"He has gone out and made a bunch of plays in the first few days,” said Brown. “He has to continue. But he has made a lot of plays and a lot of contested catches."
That doesn’t surprise Brown.
He took one long look at Carter’s lanky, yet sinewy, frame and Brown really liked what he was seeing.
"He's big,” said Brown. “He's going to have a size advantage. Devin is strong. He understands how to use his body and create space.
“Receiver downfield-play is very similar to basketball players in the post. Body position and being able to create room for yourself ... in basketball, you're getting off a shot. A receiver is downfield, it's being able to create room where you can make the catch and create some separation.
"And he does a nice job."
Most importantly, Carter fills a huge need.
So, don’t be surprised if Devin Carter has a big season in 2023.