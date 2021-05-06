It was a genuinely heartwarming, poignant gesture of caring.
When Charleston Catholic’s boys basketball team took the floor before the start of their Class AA state tournament game against Ritchie County Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum, the Irish were wearing special warmup shirts.
Very, very special.
Half of Charleston Catholic’s players were wearing long-sleeved, blue-colored shirts with the inscription “In Memory of K.J. Taylor” lettered across the back. It was in honor of the former Capital High School basketball player, who died recently in a shooting incident.
The other half of the Irish players were wearing long-sleeved, maroon-colored shirts with the inscription “In Memory of Dwayne Richardson” emblazoned on their backs. It was in memory of the former Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player, who also died tragically during a recent shooting in Beckley.
Charleston Catholic was honoring their slain comrades, and Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd couldn’t have been more appreciative.
“This support from other competitive teams down here in the state tournament and just from the whole state, it’s just a good thing,” said Kidd, whose Flying Eagles played Morgantown Thursday night. “Wishing us well in these hard times.
“When kids see the big picture that’s what you really want them to see. They can’t understand everything that is going on. It’s tough. But when you have down times, it will make you even stronger.”
Deeds this caring, this heartfelt, this genuine aren’t often seen. But thanks to Charleston Catholic’s basketball program they were seen here Wednesday.
The concept came from the Irish’s Aiden Satterfield. The 6-foot-7 senior star was so emotional about Taylor’s death that he reached out to Charleston Catholic head coach Hunter Moles.
“When he passed it was really tough,” said Satterfield. “I was sitting there talking to (Moles) about it. He has always been there for us. And then when Richardson passed away in kind of the same incident, it was just like we’ve got to do something for him.”
The tragedy in Beckley, on top of Taylor’s death, prompted Catholic’s decision to honor the fallen players.
“We were quiet for K.J. because (Moles) definitely was helping me out because me and ‘Z’ (Catholic senior point guard Zion Suddeth) knew him,” said Satterfield. “But I think once the second incident happened and it was the state tournament — big lights — we had to do something for him.”
The idea of the warmup shirts was born.
“It is the least we can do to remember them, honor them ... it’s the least we could do,” said Moles thoughtfully. “Nichole Custer from Apple Pie Embroidery and Designs got them in a day for us. She did an awesome job for us. I didn’t think we’d be able to get it done.”
But there the Irish were on Wednesday morning, honoring the slain players with their shirts.
“I just wanted to try to do something,” said Moles. “As soon as I heard about it, I just felt sick to my stomach. Aiden grew up with K.J. and I talked to him a lot about that and how you can honor him.
“You don’t have to post everything on social media. I think at the end of the day they know. They know what you care about and they know how you care about them.
“One of my favorite quotes is ‘Remember why you do what you do.’ I do that for Josh Meyers, Lee Dyess and my dad. I have lost all of them a little too soon and I wish all those guys were here, so it’s just a tough situation.
“I just feel for everybody involved and we just wanted to try to honor them as much as we could.”
It was a very fitting tribute in a very appropriate arena.
“It’s just out of respect,” said Satterfield. “It’s all love to both those programs. It’s just prayers. It’s a tragic situation. I played basketball with K.J. since I was in like the third, fourth grade.
“So, when he passed I was really ... I write (his initials) on my wrist every game now.”
Then Satterfield displayed his left wrist with the initials “K.J.” written on the tape.
Taylor and Richardson are being remembered and memorialized just as they deserve, thanks to Charleston Catholic’s basketball program.
Those are the ties that bind.