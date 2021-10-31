Chuck Landon Grades the Mountaineers … WVU 38, Iowa State 31
OFFENSE: A+ – How does everyone like Jarret Doege now? The oft-criticized quarterback completed 30 of 46 passes for 370 yards and three TDs. He was on fire and so was the offense, which was 5-for-5 in the red zone. Besides that, running back Leddie Brown rushed for 109 yards and two TDs in 22 carries. Also, WVU was 9-for-15 on third-down conversions.
But who were the real heroes? The offensive line.
DEFENSE: A – WVU held the high-powered Iowa State offense to only 2-for-12 on third-down conversions. That was huge. Also, the defense shutout the Cyclones in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo had another huge day with 12 tackles (nine solo).
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – It stepped up. Punter Tyler Sumpter dropped two inside the 20-yard line. Isaiah Esdale turned in a 27-yard punt return. And Casey Legg contributed a field goal.
COACHING: A+ – Just when it didn’t seem possible for head coach Neal Brown and his staff to come up with a better coaching performance, they absolutely did. What a masterful job.
0VERALL: A+ -- It was the best win of Neal Brown’s tenure.
Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … Marshall 38, FIU 0
OFFENSE: B – It was, perhaps, the most balanced attack of the season with 246 yards rushing and 210 yards passing. What wasn’t balanced was zero passing TDs compared to five rushing scores. MU was 5-for-5 in the red zone, converted 9 of 15 third-down plays and committed zero turnovers. That was a very solid performance.
DEFENSE: A+ – It terrorized the Panthers. Besides shutting out FIU, it limited the overwhelmed Panthers to only 4-for-14 on third-down conversions. FIU looked helpless.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – One of the best performances of the season. Willie Johnson had a 38-yard punt return, Robert LeFevre dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line and Shane Ciucci booted a 29-yard field goal. Besides that, MU blocked FIU’s 46-yard field goal attempt.
COACHING: B – It was a very solid performance in all three phases.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.