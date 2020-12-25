Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
OFFENSE: F – For the third consecutive game, this unit simply didn’t show up to start the game. With 6:55 remaining in the second quarter, Buffalo led in total offense, 187-32; led in passing yardage, 53-5; led in rushing yardage, 134-27 and led in time of possession, 18:03 to 5:02.
Sound familiar?
It should, because that was chapter and verse for Marshall’s final three games offensively. At one point, Marshall had more penalty yards than total offense. The color commentator on the telecast even said, “The Herd is shooting themselves in the foot on almost every play.”
Yes, Marshall rallied in the second half for a rushing touchdown and a short field goal. But that’s only 10 points. Add that to the points in the Rice loss (zero) and the points in the UAB defeat (13) and that’s a measly 23 points in the last 12 quarters of the 2020 season.
That’s simply not acceptable.
DEFENSE: C – Give this unit a pardon. MU’s defense had to play nearly the entire first half, due to the offense’s ineptness. The defense was on the field for 24 of the 31 first-quarter plays and 17 of the 32 second-quarter plays. So, the defense was on the field for 41 of the 63 plays in the first half.
Did it get worn down? Well, of course. But it didn’t stop senior safety Nazeeh Johnson (11 tackles and an interception) and junior linebacker Anthony Beauplan (10 tackles including two for loss) from turning in tremendous individual performances.
As usual, pass interference penalties were a significant problem. But all things considered, the defense played well enough for MU to win, particularly considering it was missing Tavante Beckett.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F – How many times is MU’s punt team and punt return team going to lineup wrong without someone – besides the officiating crew – correcting the mistake? It happened on two plays in row and again on a punt return, but the latter penalty was declined. That is simply slipshod coaching.
COACHING: F – It was like watching a bad replay for the third time in a row. After the second time, everybody just wants to look away. Wells was sacked four times. MU was outpassed 140-114 by a running team. MU was outrushed 155-134. Marshall converted only three of 12 third-down chances to Buffalo’s eight of 15.
0VERALL: F – How could 70 percent of the season go so exceeding well, but then the final 30 percent resemble the Titanic sinking? This was a meltdown MU fans will be talking about for a very, long time. That’s because it was inexcusable.