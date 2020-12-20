It didn’t score for a sixth followed by a seventh consecutive quarter. It is hard for anybody to wrap their brain around this statistic, based on the previous seven games’ body of work.
Yet, it happened.
Besides that, redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells followed up a five-interception performance vs. Rice by throwing incompletions on his first 11 passes. He was 0-for-10 in MU’s scoreless first half.
The offensive line struggled yet again, as workhorse running back Brenden Knox was held to 67 yards on 17 carries. After rushing for 100 or more yards in five consecutive games, Knox was held to only 70, 76 and 67 yards in MU’s last five games.
MU allowed the most rushing yards of the season, getting pulverized for 216 yards on a whopping 52 carries. UAB actually ran the ball more times than Marshall ran plays (51). To the defense’s credit, it had to play nearly three quarters of the game. UAB’s time of possession was a whopping 41:26 compared to MU’s miniscule 18:34.
MU had no answer for UAB running back Spencer Brown, who rushed for 149 yards on 30 carries and never was tackled for a loss. Meanwhile, Blazers’ quarterback Tyler Johnston was scorching MU’s secondary for 252 yards and two TDs on 12 of 22 passing.
Punter Robert LeFevre was excellent, averaging 44.1 yards on seven kicks. The rest of MU’s special teams were inconsequential.
For the second consecutive game Marshall simply wasn’t ready to play or seemingly interested in playing. At halftime, UAB already had 240 yards of total offense. Marshall? It had 80 yards.
During the first half, Marshall acted like it didn’t want to be there. It was like a rerun of the Rice game. That’s a very strange attitude to have in a conference championship game.