Quarterback Grant Wells never looked comfortable, while completing 15 of 26 passes for only 99 yards with an interception and no TDs.
Nine of his 15 completions went to wideout Corey Gammage, but for an average of only 6.2 yards per catch.Running back Rasheen Ali was responsible for 160 of tMU’s 286 yards of total offense and all three MU touchdowns.
But even he struggled in the second half, rushing for only 44 yards on 13 carries (3.4-yard average).
It yielded nearly 500 yards of total offense (498 yards, officially) to ULL’s balanced attack.
The Cajuns rushed for 220 yards and passed for 278 yards. MU had no answer for ULL quarterback Levi Lewis.
He completed 19 of 31 passes for 270 yards and one TD, while also rushing for 74 yards on 12 carries (6.2-yard average).
Defensive end Owen Porter had a monster game with 4.0 tackles for loss. But MU also gave up 54- and 42-yard receptions. To be fair, the defense was on the field far too much as ULL ran 83 plays to only 56 by MU.
It was average. Punter Robert LeFevre averaged 40.9 yards, but the punt and kickoff returns for merely average.
How many times can a coaching staff blow second-half leads in one season? For MU, the number was five.
That’s right, five of the Herd’s six losses occurred in the third and fourth quarters.
Worse yet, three defeats happened in the fourth quarter.
A 7-6 record just doesn’t cut it.
It was Marshall’s poorest season since the Herd’s 3-9 record five years ago in 2016.
