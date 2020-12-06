Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … Rice 20, Marshall 0
OFFENSE: F — MU came into this game averaging 37.4 points, 205.6 yards rushing and 450.1 yards total offense. I repeat, AVERAGING. But somehow, some way, all that evaporated into thin air vs. Rice.
The most significant indignity was being shutout for the first time in the stadium’s 30-year history. That’s an unspeakable insult that never will be expunged from the 2020 team’s resume. Consider it a “Scarlet Letter.”
The problem in a nutshell is the offensive line got absolutely dominated. This is a problem that has been getting progressively worse. In three of MU’s last four games, the offensive line has struggled. Against FAU, MU managed only 134 yards rushing on 30 carries. Against Middle Tennessee, it was just 184 yards on 38 attempts. And against Rice, the ground game was limited to a meager 80 yards on 28 tries.
This is very troubling.
DEFENSE: C — Besides having to play most of the game due to the ineptness of the offense, this unit didn’t play all that poorly. Yes, it did allow Rice to rush for 127 yards, which was the first time an opponent managed triple-figure rushing vs. the Herd during the 2020 season. That was disconcerting.
But the big picture is the defense allowed only one touchdown. That’s it, one. One TD and two field goals from 39 and 40 yards. That’s not a bad job. The problem is the defense didn’t get any help.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F — Backup punter Daton Montiel managed only 33.0 yards per punt. Punt returner Talik Keaton had two returns for minus one-yard. Kickoff returner Rasheen Ali averaged just 19.0 yards on four returns. And embattled Cameron Shirkey, who kicks off, booted yet another out of bounds.
COACHING: F — That’s “F” as in flat. MU’s players displayed no emotion, no enthusiasm, no intensity and no competitive spirit. The staff utterly failed.
0VERALL: F- — It was there on a silver platter for Marshall. All the Herd had to do was show up and take care of business. Just another day at the office. Instead, MU took the day off. Ferris Bueller gets to take days off, Marshall football doesn’t.
Chuck Landon Grades the Mountaineers … Iowa State 42, WVU 6
OFFENSE: F — It managed no touchdowns and only 263 yards total offense. The offensive line allowed eight tackles for loss, including three quarterback sacks. The Mountaineers averaged a paltry 2.2 yards per rush with star running back Leddie Brown getting held to only 48 yards on 14 carries.
Simply put, the offense had its heads handed to them by the Cyclones.
DEFENSE: F — The proud Mountaineer defense suffered a disturbing blow to its dignity. Iowa State rolled up 483 yards total offense, averaging a whopping 7.2 yards each play. Worse yet, the Cyclones pounded WVU for 236 yards rushing and 5.4 yards per play.
It was an epic beat down.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B — Punter suddenly turned kicker Tyler Sumpter supplied all the scoring with 36- and 32-yard field goals. The bad news is the national media made fun of WVU for kicking a field goal when it was trailing, 42-3.
COACHING: F — Was it the two-week layoff? Maybe. All I know is WVU’s coaching staff didn’t have any answers for Iowa State on either side of the ball.
OVERALL: F — This was the most epic example of a Cyclone totally dominating a foe since Dorothy ended up in Oz.
--30--