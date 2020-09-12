Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The running game alone clinched this grade. Leddie Brown rushed for 123 yards and two TDs on just 10 carries. Then, backup Alec Sinkfield gained another 123 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. That’s a lot of progress for a running attack that was one of the worst in the nation in 2019. Besides that, quarterback Jarret Doege was extremely efficient.

It held EKU to merely 75 yards rushing. Besides that, the Colonels converted only 1 of 11 third-down situations. Also, the Mountaineers had four sacks.

They missed a chip-shot field goal and committed way too many penalties. Also, there but by the grace of a penalty, they would have given up a 100-yard kickoff return. Improvement is necessary.

Besides the resurrection of the running game, the staff did a great job of compensating for the suspension of 11 players, including four starters on offense. That isn’t an easy trick to pull off, but Neal Brown and his staff did a superlative job.

It doesn’t matter who the opponent was or at what level it competes. A 56-10 opening season victory is special.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.