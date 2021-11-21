OFFENSE: A – Was this performance as good as the Mountaineers’ 38-31 win over Iowa State? Not quite. But, perhaps, it was more meaningful considering the circumstances. It was win or stay home. Quarterback Jarret Doege (27 of 43 for 290 yards, three TDS and no interceptions) and running back Leddie Brown (33 carries, 158 yards) simply refused to lose.
DEFENSE: B- – It wasn’t one of this unit’s best performances, but the defense stepped up and made plays when it was necessary. As usual, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (12 tackles) and defensive tackle Dante Stills (1.5 tackles for loss, two QB hurries) showed up when it mattered.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C – It continues to struggle. Punter Tyler Sumpter lives on the edge and place-kicker Casey Legg missed a 48-yard field goal.
COACHING: A+ – It was back-to-the-wall time and head coach Neal Brown showed he wasn’t going to back down, back off or back away. Brown proved he is made of sterner stuff. He is a keeper.
0VERALL: A – It was win or stay home. WVU did what it had to do when it had to do it.
Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … Marshall 49, Charlotte 28
OFFENSE: A+ – The Herd devastated the 49ers for 588 yards total offense, including an eye-popping 321 yards rushing, and a whopping 29 first downs. Rasheen Ali put on a personal show with 203 yards rushing and three TDs on only 23 carries (8.8 yards per attempt). The return of wideout Talik Keaton also provided a boost.
DEFENSE: A – Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds won’t be forgetting this game anytime soon. Not after suffering through 14 – count ‘em, 14 – quarterback hurries against MU’s ravenous defense. Nickel back Cory McCoy led the assault with nine tackles and two QB hurries.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C – MU punted only once, but there was a five-yard loss on a punt return and place-kicker Shane Ciucci missed a 32-yard field goal.
COACHING: A – The Herd was locked, loaded and ready to play. After a slow start, MU brought the thunder by out-scoring the 49ers, 35-7, during the second and third quarters. It blew the game completely open.
OVERALL: A+ – This was the exact sort of performance MU needed heading into its huge matchup with Western Kentucky on Saturday.
