Let’s be honest. Didn’t everyone expect MU to score more than 28 points against the likes of Gardner-Webb? Well, of course. Yet, it didn’t happen. Let’s be honest. The Marshalls of the world aren’t supposed to have to wear down the Gardner-Webbs of the world.
Starting quarterback Henry Colombi only played the first half and had to be helped to the locker room at halftime. He keeps taking a physical beating because the offensive line simply isn’t very good. That’s why Gardner-Webb’s defense had a whopping 10 tackles for loss.
It took the “Runnin’” out of the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ nickname, allowing only 19 yards rushing. Gardner-Webb was only 2 of 14 on third-down conversions and managed only 2.8 yards per play. MU’s Koby Cumberlander had four quarterback hurries and Owen Porter contributed two sacks.
Place-kicker Rece Verhoff missed a 34-yard field goal attempt. Meanwhile, punter John McConnell was averaging 41.0 yards per kick. That’s the good news. The bad news is McConnell had to punt eight times against the likes of Gardner-Webb.
The Herd simply didn’t seem ready to play. Maybe it was the opponent. Maybe it was the rainy weather. Whatever the reason, MU didn’t show up until the second half. A 14-7 halftime score against the likes of Gardner-Webb is simply unacceptable.
When did Marshall become a running school? After years of being renowned for its quarterbacks, MU actually totaled 20 more rushing plays than it did passes — 53 to 33. That’s not going to be a popular statistic.
The Mountaineers blinked and they were down 28-0 with 4:22 remaining in the second quarter. It happened that quickly, that surely and that dominantly. WVU couldn’t begin to run the ball, gaining only 61 yards on 30 carries for a miserable 2.0 yards per attempt.
Give quarterback JT Daniels credit for standing tall in the pocket despite three sacks and nearly constant mayhem around him. He was 29 of 48 for 253 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, the wideouts were committing way too many drops. Out of 50 targets, WVU had only 29 catches.
Texas rolled up 446 yards of total offense with its second-team quarterback at the controls. That’s rather sobering. So is this: The defense managed only one pass breakup and only one quarterback hurry. The Longhorns pretty much did whatever they wanted whenever they wanted.
Punter Oliver Straw averaged 40.0 yards on four punts, but Texas still was getting good field position.
The Mountaineers simply weren’t ready to play. That’s partially on the players, but it’s also on the coaching staff. Everyone, including the coaching staff, looked like deer in the headlights as Texas rolled to a 28-0 lead.
The sobering news is the stage simply seemed to be too big for the Mountaineers.
Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-
