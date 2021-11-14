Two statistics tell the disastrous tale. MU was a woeful 1-for-12 on third-down conversions. That’s at least partially because the Herd managed only 37 yards rushing on 21 attempts for a miserable 1.8 yards per carry average.
When it really mattered, MU simply couldn’t stop UAB. The Blazers roared out to a 14-0 lead, rested on their laurels and, then, when MU tied the score, UAB simply turned it on again and won comfortably. The Blazers never were in danger of losing.
It turned in an average performance.
Ten games into the season, MU can’t run the ball and can’t stop the run.
Losing the “75” game simply isn’t acceptable.
The Mountaineers needed to do a better job of setting their alarm clocks because they didn’t wake-up until the second half. That’s why WVU trailed, 24-3, early in the third quarter. Did the Mountaineers rally? Well, yes. But it was too little, too late.
Again, it spent way too much time on the field because of WVU’s anemic offense.
However, it did yield 121 yards and a TD to munchkin running back Deuce Vaughn.
What a disaster! When this unit gets consecutive “F” grades there are distinct problems. This time there was a blocked punt for a touchdown and a missed field goal from the usually reliable Casey Legg.
Instead of worrying about prime-time games, WVU needs to worry about showing up.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.