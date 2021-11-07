Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … Marshall 28, FAU 13
OFFENSE: B – It was a mixed bag. Quarterback Grant Wells threw for 352 yards with a TD and interception. And running back Rasheen Ali contributed 155 yards and two TDs on 23 touches. Oh yeah, don’t forget Willie Johnson and his five catches for 140 yards and a TD. But … MU rushed for only 91 yards, was just 4-for-14 on third-down conversions and only 1-for-3 in the red zone. Running the ball remains a concern.
DEFENSE: A – It harassed FAU to the tune of nine tackles for loss six sacks, three QB hurries and one forced fumble. It dominated.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – Jayden Harrison set the tone with an opening game 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. And don’t forget Willie Johnson’s 27-yard punt return.
COACHING: B – Here we go again. Just when it appeared the penalty problem had been cleaned up, it reared its ugly head again to the tune of seven penalties for 75 yards. That’s not acceptable.
OVERALL: B+ – It was a good win. But it will take a better effort than this to beat UAB.
Chuck Landon Grades the Mountaineers … Oklahoma State 24, WVU 3
OFFENSE: F – It didn’t even manage to score a touchdown. That pretty much says it all. WVU had only 133 yards total offense, including a paltry 17 yards rushing, and was 2-for-14 on third-down conversions. It simply can’t get any worse than this.
DEFENSE: B – Considering it played most of the game, WVU’s defense was the only positive. It held the Cowboys to 103 yards rushing, only 3.2 yards per rush, limited OSU to 4-for-12 on third-down conversions and Dante Stills had an interception and tackle for loss.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F – Kickoff problems persisted, punter Tyler Sumpter struggled with punts of only 35, 38 and 38 yards and WVU lost a fumble on a muffed punt.
COACHING: D – The defense stood its ground, but the offense was impotent and, except for place-kicker Casey Legg, the special teams struggled … again.
0VERALL: F – It was quite possibly the worst loss of Neal Brown’s tenure.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.