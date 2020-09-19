Essential reporting in volatile times.

Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … Marshall 17, App State 7

OFFENSE: A — Instead of the Mountaineers throttling Marshall’s running attack, the Herd romped for 216 yards rushing on 45 carries for a 4.8 yards-per-carry average. Star running back Brenden Knox was particularly outstanding, rumbling for 138 yards and a TD on 28 carries. MU’s offensive line and running backs were outstanding.

DEFENSE: A+ — Holding the Mountaineers’ usually potent rushing game to a mere 96 yards on 33 carries (2.9 yards per attempt) is absolutely spectacular. And limiting App State to a mere seven points is stunning.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A — The kickoff coverage team did a superb job against the Mountaineers. Bottom line? There were no hiccups by any of the special teams units.

COACHING: A — It was very obvious that the players were extremely well-prepared to play App State. Not to mention fired up. They played with passion and emotion. There is no substitute for that.

OVERALL: A+ — It has been a long, long time coming, but Marshall finally has a win over a Top 25 opponent in “The Joan.” How sweet it is.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

