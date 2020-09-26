The Mountaineers’ had more total offense (358 yards) than Oklahoma State (305 yards). But that didn’t translate into enough points on the scoreboard, mostly because of mistakes. Quarterback Jarret Doege played hard and showed great leadership.
But he has to have more protection from his offensive line. Doege was sacked five times, including a strip sack that produced a Cowboys touchdown, but he probably was hit on seven to 10 other occasions. That’s too many. It was nice to see a successful running attack against a quality opponent with hard-running Leddie Brown gaining 104 yards on 26 carries.
WVU allowed only two offensive touchdowns, which is a very solid performance against an Oklahoma State offense that is blessed with quality talent. What lowered the grade was allowing a 66-yard burst by L.D. Brown for a touchdown. That play and the strip sack that turned into a touchdown were the two biggest plays of the game. The late 23-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard also hurt.
A botched hold on a field-goal attempt and a delay of game penalty on the punting team just can’t happen. This unit still needs a lot of improvement.
Despite a shaky start, the coaching staff steadied the erratic Mountaineers and produced a solid overall performance. Are their problems to fix? Of course. At the top of the list is a leaky offensive line that most pass protect better. But overall the staff was very solid.
It’s difficult to give a good grade after a loss, but the truth of the matter is WVU looked so much better and so much more competitive than a year ago, it was indeed encouraging.