Chuck Landon Grades the Mountaineers … WVU 29, TCU 17
OFFENSE: B+ – Finally. This was the offense that WVU fans have been waiting to see. The Mountaineers rolled up a balanced attack with 487 yards total offense, including 258 yards passing and a long-awaited 229 yards rushing.
Embattled quarterback Jarret Doege had a good day, completing 21 of 28 passes for 257 yards. The glaring omission on his resume was zero touchdown passes. That deficiency, in part, was because running back Leddie Brown rushed for 111 yards on 24 carries with three short TD runs.
The grade would have been an “A” if WVU hadn’t turned so many touchdowns into field goals.
A special shoutout to the offensive line, which turned in its best performance of the season. The right side of Spring Valley High School alums Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum did their alma mater proud.
DEFENSE: A+ – It was simply sensational. Josh Chandler-Semedo was a demon with 11 tackles, including nine solos and a tackle for loss. Charles Woods had an NFL-quality interception. Young cornerback Darryl Porter Jr. also had a big pick.
And don’t forget defensive tackle Dante Stills. He kicked butt and took names with four solo tackles and two tackles for loss, including one sack.
The defense played so well, TCU had possession of the ball for only 24:30, compared to 35:30 by WVU. The defense was the key to that ball control.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F – It simply didn’t get the job done from the very beginning. TCU returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Besides that, place-kicker Casey Legg had a 38-yard field goal blocked for his first miss of the season. And, then, there’s punter Tyler Sumpter, who kept booting kicks into the end zone for touchbacks. It was a very poor day for special teams.
COACHING: A – Talk about bouncing back. Head coach Neal Brown clearly made the most of having a bye week. It showed in the secondary and it really, really showed in the offensive line. The staff did a superb job of turning things around.
0VERALL: A- – Other than special teams and turning TDs into field goals, this was precisely the sort of performance the Mountaineers needed.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.