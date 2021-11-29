Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Just think of reading these opinions as opening Christmas presents.
n Jack Cook deserved better.
For 23 seasons as Marshall University’s head baseball coach, Cook begged and pleaded and beseeched the powers that be to build a field for his players.
Twenty-three seasons!
From 1966 through 1989 he lobbied to no avail. Even after Cook retired at the close of the ’89 season, he never gave up or backed away from his quest. For nearly 56 years, “Gentleman Jack” pounded the drum in his own understated, subtle way for Marshall to build a baseball field.
During that span, 10 different athletic directors came and went at Marshall University. Any one of them could have listened to Cook and done the right thing.
None did.
Instead they put a new baseball field on the back burner. Oh sure, they had the time, energy and financial resources to build a new football stadium, new basketball arena, new softball field, new soccer stadium, new indoor athletic complex and new hall of fame.
Every sport got a new place to play except for one -- baseball. Cook was treated as such a stepchild, it’s a wonder his hair didn’t turn red.
All the 95-year-old Cook dreamed of, all he wanted, was to see a new Marshall baseball field before he died.
That’s all.
Marshall’s administrators had nearly 56 years to make this legendary, iconic gentleman’s dream come true. And they just didn’t make it happen. Something else was always more important.
As a result, Cook passed away on Nov. 24 without ever reaching his goal or realizing his dream.
How very sad.
And how very shameful.
Cook should have been given the opportunity to stand on the pitcher’s mound, smile his ever-present smile and bask in the joy of opening day at “Jack Cook Field.”
He deserved that.
That’s why every Marshall administrator, past and present, should be ashamed that they allowed Cook to die without making his dream come true.
That is disgraceful.
I knew Coach Cook for 51 years. He was a wonderful, unassuming man, who never failed to greet people with a smile.
He deserved much, much better.
Shame on you, Marshall.
n Does he stay or does he go?
That seems to be the question for first-year Marshall head football coach Charles Huff, whose name continues to be mentioned for the Virginia Tech vacancy.
Most recently, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel tossed out nine names including Huff, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, UAB head coach Bill Clark, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
Stay tuned.