Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took one look at West Virginia University’s hybrid defense and responded very uncharacteristically.
Fleck flinched.
It doesn’t happen often, but that reaction provides some insight into just how fluid, just how multiple the Mountaineers’ defense is compared to other Power Five schools’ defenses.
That creates an interesting storyline for WVU’s matchup against Minnesota at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix.
“They play a very unique defense, present a lot of challenges and play incredibly hard,” Fleck said during a Guaranteed Rate Bowl news conference. “So, we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
The “Fleck Flinch” seemed to slightly surprise WVU head coach Neal Brown.
“The framework of what we do is a little bit different,” acknowledged Brown. “Probably more unique compared to what they’re doing in the Big Ten. Several teams in the Big 12 employ similar schemes. I wouldn’t say (how many) exactly.
“We move our front quite a bit. We mix it up between a four-down and a three-down. We align some three-safety looks in the secondary, play traditional ‘light’ backs. Not sure we’ll do that against Minnesota due to their ability to run the football, but that’s probably what he’s alluding to.”
This give-and-take simply illustrates the differences between Power 5 conferences. What is commonplace in the Big 12, for example, is “unique” in the Big Ten.
And let’s be honest. Exactly how much do WVU and Minnesota actually have in common? Just this side of nothing. In fact, the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers never have played each other.
Never ever. Yet there is one common denominator between WVU and Minnesota. It’s senior Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Morgan is a native of Union, Kentucky, about 108 miles north of Neal Brown’s hometown of Danville, Ky.
“Tanner Morgan … unique situation,” said Brown. “Tanner is from eastern Kentucky, and I knew him and his late father very well. He actually came to our youth camp when I was the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.
“So, really proud of what he’s been able to do during his career, and always kept an eye on him because we are from the same state. Rather not play against him in a bowl game, but I’ve been pulling for him and I have a lot of respect for him.”
Morgan has earned that respect by throwing for 7,963 yards and 56 touchdowns in his four years at Minnesota. Yet it appears the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be a low-scoring, defensive battle.
“You know, I think the misconception is in the Big 12 there’s not defense,” said Brown.
But in the past three years, that’s really not been the case. Oklahoma State has been as good as any defense in the country. Baylor has played at an extremely high level.
“And we can go on from there. But those are the two that played in our championship game, and they’re there because they could run the football and they played great defense.
“I think Minnesota is very similar to those two programs in being able to stop the run.”
And, for the record, Brown didn’t flinch.