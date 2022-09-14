Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham aren’t just the starting cornerbacks.
They are the cornerstones for Marshall University’s secondary.
After only two games that already is abundantly clear. In the Thundering Herd’s season-opening win over Norfolk State, Abraham had an interception. Then, in MU’s NCAA-shaking victory at Notre Dame, Gilmore intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 37 yards for the game-clinching touchdown.
Two games.
Two huge efforts from MU’s corners.
And here they go again this week with a 5 p.m. game Saturday at pass-happy Bowling Green. The Falcons’ starting quarterback, Matt McDonald, has completed 40 of 74 passes for 408 yards and six touchdowns.
Those last two words should get Gilmore and Abraham’s collective attention.
What’s even more compelling is BG has rushed for merely 185 yards on 70 attempts (2.6 yards per carry) with two TDs in two games.
Now add in this rather startling fact: Bowling Green’s 59-57 loss to Eastern Kentucky went seven overtimes. That’s right, seven.
Hey, Micah, ever play in a seven-overtime game?
“I have not,” said the 6-foot-2, 179-pound redshirt junior. “And I don’t think I want to.”
It is almost as if Bowling Green has played three games this season, or at least 2.75.
“It was like another game,” said Abraham.
And here’s another aspect that stands out to MU’s cornerbacks: Bowling Green’s quarterback hasn’t been picked off this season.
That’s like blood in the water for a couple of pass sharks like Abraham and Gilmore.
“Oh, yeah, for sure,” said Abraham. “That’s my dream. If you are going into a game and you know the quarterback is throwing, then all you can imagine and envision are all the pass breakups and picks (interceptions) that you can potentially have.”
What better scenario can there be for a defensive back?
“There’s not,” said Abraham. “There’s not one.”
Knowing that going in just creates that much more anticipation and excitement.
“At the end of the day,” said Abraham, “coach is emphasizing just the focus that we need for this game because we’re just coming off the Notre Dame game. And they like to throw around a lot. But it’s definitely going to be a mental challenge for us this week in the back end and just for us to focus.”
So, will MU be overconfident going into the BG game? It’s very doubtful. It feels like it’s not going to be difficult for MU to put the Notre Dame game behind it and focus on the next opponent.
“Me, personally,” said Abraham, “I think this team is great. I think this team is tough. I don’t think we’re going to have any challenge (in being prepared for Bowling Green). I think we’re going to have a great week of practice today, tomorrow, Thursday, and I think we’ll have a great walk-through. Coming into the game, I think we’ll be just fine. And I think we’re going to be Marshall.”
This Marshall team does not seem to be one to sit on its laurels.
“Nah, for us that’s ended now,” said Abraham. “That’s for the fans. Obviously, it’s great that we won the game, but our goal is still in progress.”
And that goal is?
Interceptions.
Lots and lots of interceptions.