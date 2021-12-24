I’m not asking for much for Christmas. Too many blessings have come my way during 2021 to even think about you and the reindeers making an extra stop at my home.
But there is one request I would like to make.
And not just for me. This is for sports fans everywhere across the country.
Please, could we have college football back? You know, Santa, like it used to be. Remember when you and the elves used to have football boards at the North Pole and didn’t have to check if an opposing quarterback had entered the transfer portal?
Those days.
Those good ol’ days.
I fear you might be our last hope, Santa. Those self-involved yo-yo’s on the College Football Playoff board of directors certainly aren’t going to change anything. They were the architects of this disaster.
And don’t even mention NCAA President Mark Emmert. I wish he were as bright as Rudolph’s nose, but we all know that’s not the case.
Between the College Football Playoff officials, Emmert and the national government, we poor college football fans aren’t even getting a lump of coal in our stockings anymore.
And that’s saying something in the state of West Virginia.
Yet that’s the case. It didn’t used to be that way. But then along came the College Football Playoffs. Next, there was the demise of the NCAA. And then the federal government had to decide that players needed living expenses besides their scholarships.
Then everything went kerflooey.
The government decided college athletes deserved freedom. That meant they could place their name in the transfer portal and go to any other college that wanted them.
That has wreaked havoc, Santa.
Now fans don’t know from one day to another how long a player is going to remain at their school. Marshall’s Rakeem Ali is a perfect example.
He could be gone tomorrow.
And then there’s the NIL. Now college athletes are making more money than me, you and the elves combined, Santa.
Bottom line?
There is no such thing as amateurism in collegiate athletics anymore. It is gone. Now, college sports are just a different level of professional sports.
I mean, quarterbacks are making a million dollars before they even throw a pass, Santa. How can that be right?
So, Santa, how about this for a present? Could we have college football back like it was when Bobby Pruett was the coach at Marshall? What great days those were. Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwich, etc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.