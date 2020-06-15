Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
n Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy has been known to talk first and think later.
But this time is different.
This time he dressed first and, now, still hasn’t thought about it later yet.
It’s looking like a very poor decision by the Big 12 coach.
Just ask star running back Chuba Hubbard. The junior was a consensus All-American in 2019 as he led NCAA Division I with 2,094 yards rushing and is expected to be a favorite for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
But, right now, Hubbard is refusing to take part in any of the Cowboys’ activities due to a T-shirt his head coach was wearing in a photograph.
“I will not stand for this,” said Hubbard on his Twitter.com account. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
The furor is over the One America News Network, which is characterized as a far right cable news network and is known to push conspiracy theories. Gundy was photographed wearing an “OAN” t-shirt during a fishing trip. That’s when the carping started.
Oklahoma State star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga sided with Hubbard, tweeting “I stand with him.”
So, the Cowboys’ two best players, arguably, aren’t happy and aren’t participating in Oklahoma State’s voluntary workouts, which began Monday.
Not exactly the way anybody wants to start their season, huh?
Yet, Gundy defended the OAN to the Daily Oklahoman newspaper, saying, “They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this. There’s no left. There’s no right. They just report the news.”
Well, the news now is Oklahoma State’s players are very upset. And Gundy had better do something about it. Simply put, Gundy has to be smarter than this. These are highly sensitive times — both in society and sports. Ignoring that simply isn’t acceptable. It won’t work.
If Gundy wants to shoot his mouth off, it’s his unalienable right to do so. He can be as outspoken as he wants to be. Along with the rest of us, he has that freedom.
But just because we’re free to do something, it doesn’t mean we should. Discretion is indeed the better part of valor. It doesn’t take a wise man to shoot his mouth off.
But it does take a wise man to know the value of silence.
Gundy needs to learn that lesson.
n As if Poca High School phenom Isaac McKneely wasn’t impressive enough here are some additional plaudits.
Besides his outstanding scoring, 3-point shooting and athleticism, McKneely also stars in the class room with 4.5 grade-point average during the spring semester of his sophomore year.
Then, there’s this evaluation from Christian Kezmarsky, who has worked with McKneely in his Pittsburgh-based camp.
“Knock down shooter, high level bounce, great decision-maker,” said Kezmarsky. “Multiple offers already and interest through the roof. He’s the No. 1 ranked player in the state of West Virginia.”
See why McKneely is quite the prospect?
n Here’s another reason the American Athletic Conference is pulling away from the rest of the Group of Five. UCF recently added running back Anthony Williams as a verbal commitment.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Williams from nearby Lake Brantley, Florida, chose UCF over the University of Florida, Ole Miss, Miami (Fla.), Kentucky, Maryland, Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Indiana.
That says it all.