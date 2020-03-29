Danny D’Antoni did his homework.
Marshall University’s veteran head basketball coach got to thinking about the marginal success the Thundering Herd basketball program has enjoyed since his coach — Ellis Johnson — led MU to back-to-back NIT appearances in 1967 and ’68.
Sure, there was an NCAA tournament appearance in 1972 when Carl Tacy was head coach and an NIT appearance the next season under Bob Daniels.
And, yes, there were three NCAA tournament appearances and an NIT bid under coach Rick Huckabay in the ‘80s and an NIT appearance under Tom Herrion in 2012.
But guess what.
Marshall was 0-7 in those postseason games.
The Herd hadn’t won a significant postseason game since Johnson’s NIT victory in 1967 until D’Antoni’s squad won an NCAA tournament game in 2018.
That’s 50 years.
The lack of success gnawed at D’Antoni. He wanted to figure out why it kept happening. And he found out by looking up the list of Marshall’s basketball head coaches since Johnson (1963-69).
There have been 14 coaches in the last 51 years. That’s a problematic number. Do the math and it means those 14 coaches’ average tenure was only 3.6 years. It’s impossible to have continued success with such an alarming turnover rate.
Here’s a breakdown of the coaches, years of service and records.
n Stewart Way, 1969-71: 25-24 (.510)
n Carl Tacy, 1971-72: 23-4 (.852)
n Bob Daniels, 1972-77: 71-62 (.534)
n Stu Aberdeen, 1977-79: 25-31 (.446)
n Bob Zuffelato, 1979-83: 71-41 (.634)
n Rick Huckabay, 1983-89: 129-59 (.686)
n Dana Altman, 1989-90: 15-13 (.536)
n Dwight Freeman, 1990-94: 46-65 (.414)
n Billy Donovan, 1994-96: 35-20 (.547)
n Greg White, 1996-03: 115-84 (.578)
n Ron Jirsa, 2003-07: 43-74 (.368)
n Donnie Jones, 2007-10: 55-41 (.573)
n Tom Herrion, 2010-14: 67-67 (.500)
n Danny D’Antoni, 2014-present: 113-92 (.551)
Those names and numbers tell quite a tale. Only three of the 14 actually departed Marshall with losing records. The problem? Winning consistently.
Those 14 coaches combined for 833 wins and 677 defeats. That’s a winning percentage of .552, which is fair to middling. What really tells the tale is Marshall’s average record during those 51 years.
It is 16.3 wins vs. 13.3 losses.
Basically, 16-13.
That’s a winning record, but it’s not a successful record. More to the point, it’s not a record that gets a team into postseason play.
So, combine the revolving door of coaches with those records and it becomes glaringly obvious why Marshall has so rarely enjoyed postseason success.
Just ask D’Antoni.
“I was looking at all the past coaches and our history of not being successful in the postseason,” he said. “We’ve had some good wins inside the season, but as the season went on we’d seem to dwindle out.
“As to how we supported travel, how we handled the program as far as food and sleep and rest ... just the way you manage a program. There were some good coaches here and we seemed to always dip at the end of the year.”
It’s an alarming trend that the 72-year-old D’Antoni hopes to end.
“To me, now that I’ve done what I’ve done here,” he said, “my whole thing is I want to elevate this program so when I leave, it’s operating in a way that’s successful for the next person.
“I don’t want the next guy to walk in like I did and have mice on your desk and a soggy carpet that you have to walk on to get here. I want to leave it to where there’s a real good chance that when I’m an armchair coach, I can see good basketball. That means managing the program in a way that is built for success. We’ve got a ways to go with that. We’ve got work to do. I’ve got work to do. And the school has work to do to provide that.”
But it’s possible.
D’Antoni fervently believes Marshall’s fan base makes it possible.
“I just think with the fan base that we have,” said D’Antoni, “paying a very expensive ticket, they deserve that. They deserve that kind of respect.”
He’s right.
D’Antoni did a good job on his homework.