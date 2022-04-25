Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the bloomin’ opinions.
n It has been kind of a win/lose situation for West Virginia University lately.
The positive move is incoming Mountaineer quarterback J.T. Daniels already is ranked at having 40-to-1 odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Not bad for a guy that isn’t enrolled at WVU yet, not to mention not having thrown a single pass.
But that rather surprising news also serves as an eye-opening indication of just how strong Daniels’ reputation is nationally. That’s why “Bet Online” included Daniels as one of 17 college quarterbacks who had odds ranging from 3-to-1 (C.J. Stroud) to 40-to-1.
All that does is throw gasoline on the hype for next season.
Meanwhile, the disappointing WVU news is losing 3-point shooting specialist Sean McNeil in the transfer portal to the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2022-23 college basketball season, after spending the last three seasons in Morgantown.
McNeil averaged 10.1 points and was a master at hitting the most improbable 3s. He chose Ohio State over Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati, Indiana and Texas Tech.
And don’t forget the recent news of Fairmont native and former WVU player Jalen Bridges deciding to transfer to Baylor, remain in the Big 12 Conference and play against the Mountaineers during the 2022-23 season.
Just imagine the partisan Mountaineer crowd’s response to Bridges when he takes the floor in the WVU Coliseum for Baylor in that game.
It won’t be pretty.
n This is the topsy-turvy, crazy name-image-likeness world in which we now have to live.
Ohio State did get a commitment from McNeil, but another Big 12 standout -- Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack -- decided to go elsewhere after visiting Columbus last week.
Why?
It’s because Ohio State didn’t offer Pack enough. Instead, he is headed to Miami because the Hurricanes gave Pack a two-year, $800,000 NIL deal. Oh, yeah, there was also something else.
A car.
As it turned out, the car was the deal-breaker with Ohio State and the deal-maker with Miami.
This college sports world is becoming more and more difficult to enjoy.
n Then there’s former WVU basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe.
The University of Kentucky’s 6-foot-9 post player, who was the National Player of the Year, didn’t declare for the 2022 NBA Draft as most people expected. They assumed Tshiebwe would take the money and run. Instead, he took the money and stayed.
Kentucky offered him a $2 million NIL deal to stay in Lexington for the 2022-23 season.
My guess is that wasn’t a difficult decision for Tchiebwe to make.
n And finally, my condolences to the Bruhin family.
The father of former Marshall University offensive line standout John Bruhin as well as the late Zane Bruhin, who also played at Marshall, passed away recently in Knoxville, Tennessee.
It wasn’t very easy on the late John Bruhin at times, but the former Tennessee star and NFL player always persevered as best he could.
Rest in peace, John.