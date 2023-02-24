The Herd had an Achilles hoof.
And it really showed in the Marshall University men’s basketball team during the first 19 games of the 2022-23 season.
It was free-throw shots.
Which, in this case, was indeed "foul" shooting – very foul, in fact.
During Marshall’s first 19 games, the Herd connected on only 170 of 249 free throws for a poor 68.3%
Six foul-shooting performances, in particular, stood out. MU made only 8 of 17 free throws at Miami (Ohio). Then the Herd was only 5 for 11 at the foul line during a home win over Ohio University. Next, MU was just 7 of 16 at the line during a loss at UNC-Greensboro.
Then, came a 10-for-21 foul-shooting performance in the Henderson Center during a loss to James Madison. In the very next game, MU was only 6 of 13 in a road loss to Georgia Southern.
Finally, the penultimate moment arrived. The Herd shot only 50% at the foul line during a win over Old Dominion in “The Cam.”
Marshall already had shot below 50% from the foul line in five games and, now, here was a break-even performance. That was more than enough to put veteran coach Danny D’Antoni in a foul mood.
So, when the enough-is-enough moment arrived, how did D’Antoni react? He decided to take over the foul shooting.
And why not? During the first 19 games, the Herd’s foul shooting was below par, at best.
But in the very next game, MU was 14 of 16 at the foul line versus Texas State. Then came a 17-of-21 night against Arkansas State. Next, there were foul-shooting performances of 12 for 18 versus Louisiana-Monroe and 20 of 28 against Georgia State.
Finally, the Herd was warming up at the foul line.
MU was 15 of 18 against Appalachian State and then was 12 of 16 during a loss at Louisiana. Next, the Herd was 7 of 11 at Coastal Carolina, followed by a 15-of-17 performance versus Georgia State.
Next, there was an epic 26-of-37 showing at the foul line during a last-second victory over Georgia Southern in the Henderson Center. Then, the Herd was 15 of 18 during an 88-78 win at Troy on Wednesday night.
The turnaround was astonishing.
During Marshall’s last 10 games, the Herd was 153 for 200 at the foul line. That’s a pace of 76.5%, which was a vast improvement over the first 19 games.
The architect?
Who else?
“I started coaching the foul shooting,” D’Antoni said with a grin. “I put in a new rule. Every player had to make 10 free throws in a row after practice before they could leave the Henderson Center.”
If that sounds impressive, get a load of this. Guess who the biggest recipient of D’Antoni free-throw coaching has been? None other than 6-foot-8 Obinna Anochili-Killen.
During the Herd’s 30 games, the power forward is shooting a below-par 53 of 84 from the foul line for 63.1%. That’s low, but Anochili-Killen has made vast improvement in the last 10 games.
And then some.
The power forward is 24 for 30 from the foul line during his last 10 games for a remarkable 80%.
“That’s the ‘O’ we were expecting,” D’Antoni said. “Kudos to him. I’m proud of him. I’m happy for him.”
All it took was some shot doctoring from Danny D’Antoni, FTD.