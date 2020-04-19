What does he have to lose?
Nothing.
That’s why Marshall University junior point guard Jarrod West declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Since West still retains the option to return to the Thundering Herd for the 2020-21 season, there wasn’t any reason not to declare.
It’s a win-win situation.
“Yeah, exactly,” said West. “I can return to school if nothing happens. I can get feedback. I can get some information, possibly. I can get my name out there a little bit more. So, I think it’s all a good opportunity.”
That’s because there is no downside.
“I thought the draft was a good opportunity for me, honestly,” said the 5-foot-10 Clarksburg native. “I thought it was a good chance for me to get my name out there. I thought it was really good because one of the options is you can return to school.
“So, I felt like it was one of those situations where it couldn’t hurt me to declare for the draft. It could only benefit me. I thought it was a good chance for me to get my name out there and possibly get some feedback and some information on how can I expand my game or make my game better and more efficient.
“And I think this is just a good chance for me to really improve my game. And by doing that I would improve our team as well. So, I think this is just a great opportunity all the way around.”
The only way it could be better is if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t hindered the usual pre-draft combines and workouts. As a result, there aren’t the usual opportunities for players to display their talent in front of NBA scouts and front office personnel.
“Yeah, it makes it tougher, obviously,” said West, who was the only player in Conference USA to finish in the top 10 in scoring (14.2 points, 10th), assists (4.1, fifth) and steals (2.0, first) during the 2019-20 season.
“You know there’s no public visitation. No one is real sure about the combine right now. No one is doing any workouts right now. So, it’s hard to get in front of people and it’s hard to get an opportunity to play in front of those coaches or trainers or anything because of the virus and the precautions everybody is taking.
“So, it’s definitely very different. But I’m just trying to stay positive and make the most of my opportunity and see what I’ve got.”
Perhaps there could be some video opportunities.
“Maybe,” said West. “There possibly could be. It could be something people are looking into more. They could possibly ask for some clips or highlight tapes or maybe even you could video a whole workout and show it to people.
“That’s the good thing about technology. At least, there are some other options that you can do. It’s just a matter of who wants it to happen.”
There’s one person who definitely wants it to happen — West.
“Anytime you can put yourself in front of people where they can visually see what you’re doing,” he said, “I think that’s the best chance and the best opportunity you can get. Highlight tapes are good, but they can be a little misleading sometimes. They don’t show your whole game or anything. A workout is definitely better in that aspect.”
That’s because a highlight tape doesn’t show a player’s work ethic, which just so happens to be the very key to West’s success.
“Yeah,” said West, “that’s exactly right.”
The bottom line is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft can only help West, not hurt him.
It’s a very smart move.