Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday. It’s raining opinions.
n Marshall University’s recent announcement that construction of a proposed new baseball stadium had been delayed was disappointing. But was it surprising? No.
Reports had been swirling for a while that delays were inevitable. The first clue was when the initial bid came in at $40 million, according to sources. Then, the next bid was reported at $28 million, which was still too high.
That put the project on hold.
“We are moving full speed ahead and we hope in the near future to have the project value engineered,” said Mike Hamrick, Marshall athletic director, “have all the utility and site problems resolved and get it back out to bid.”
Site problems wouldn’t be much of a surprise. The land sits on a former industrial site, so there could be any number of issues with the property.
If those problems do indeed exist, they can be resolved. But it takes time.
How long?
The new baseball stadium was supposed to be open for play in March, 2021. There is no possibility of accomplishing that date now. Opening day for the new stadium appears to be, at best, an additional year away — March, 2022. But, more likely, the project probably won’t be finished for, perhaps, a year and a half after the original projected date.
Sources also said Marshall might consider building the new stadium in stages, which would allow the Thundering Herd to play games despite the stadium not being fully completed with all its conveniences and amenities.
That would make a lot of sense.
n Universities are supposed to be centers of higher learning, right?
Yet, as it relates to athletics that simply isn’t the case.
I mean, why are the Power Five conferences so challenged when it comes to simple mathematics and geography?
Take the Big 12, for example, which includes West Virginia University. Why is the league called the “Big 12” when it has only 10 members? That’s nonsensical.
This simple math problem was caused when the Big Eight — which did indeed have eight members, thank goodness — joined with Southwest Conference schools Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech to form the Big 12.
But when four schools left the Big 12 for other conferences that opened the door for WVU and TCU to join. The problem is it meant the Big 12 had only 10 schools.
And it has remained that way.
Another math-challenged league is the Big Ten. It has 14 members. So, it isn’t even in the ballpark for name correctness.
The Pac-12 does deserve credit, however, for actually having 12 members. Phew. Thank goodness.
Then, there are the geographically challenged SEC and ACC.
Although the name of the 14-member league is the Southeastern Conference, not all of the members are located in the southeast region of the United States.
Instead, the SEC roster includes LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas and even Texas A&M.
Finally, there’s the Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC, of course, includes several members who aren’t located near the east coast.
The list includes Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and, yes, Notre Dame out there in the Midwest.
So much for higher learning.
Is it any wonder athletes often leave without their degrees?