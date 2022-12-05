Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions of the week.
- It appears Marshall University was shortchanged on the Sun Belt’s 2022 All-Conference teams.
Just look at the results.
The Thundering Herd did well on the first-team selections with a trio of honorees. They included running back Khalan Laborn who led the league in touchdowns with 16. The senior rushed for 1,423 yards, with 1,530 all-purpose yards. Both totals led the Sun Belt.
Then there’s defensive end Owen Porter, who accumulated 9.5 sacks, which led the Sun Belt. His total of 14 tackles for loss ranked Porter No. 2 in the league.
The third first-team selection was cornerback Micah Abraham, who led MU with five interceptions and eight pass break-ups. His interception per game average led the Sun Belt and was No. 10 in the country.
And, yes, senior cornerback Steven Gilmore was a second-team selection, who ranked in the Top 10 in passes broken up in league play and also picked off three interceptions.
Not bad, huh? Or was it?
The problem is those four players were Marshall’s only representatives on the league’s first-, second- and third-team squads.
Now, compare that to the other Sun Belt members.
There were only three other schools in the 14-member league that had fewer selections than Marshall. Old Dominion had only three picks, while Texas State and UL-Monroe had just two apiece.
Meanwhile, Troy, Coastal Carolina, James Madison and Georgia Southern each had eight selections. Appalachian State, South Alabama, Louisiana and Southern Miss each had seven. And Arkansas State and Georgia State both had five apiece.
Sounds a little short-handed for Marshall, huh?
The Herd did have four players receive honorable mention, including wide receiver Corey Gammage, linebacker Eli Neal, defensive end Koby Cumberlander and safety Andre Sam.
But, to be honest, all four of those players could have — and probably should have — been selected for first-, second- or third-team recognition.
Yes, it seems MU got short-changed.
- Marshall’s bowl game vs. UConn looks like a walk in the park.
The Herd takes on the Huskies at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 (a Monday) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in South Carolina. UConn enters the contest with a 6-6 record compared to MU’s 8-4 mark.
The Huskies did defeat Liberty, 36-33, but they lost to Utah State, Syracuse (48-14), Michigan (59-0), NC State (41-10) and Ball State. Oh, yeah, UConn also lost its last game of the regular season to Army, 34-17.
Marshall shouldn’t have any problem breaking its three-game bowl losing streak.
- WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins was more than a little displeased with an 84-74 loss to bitter rival Xavier.
“I hope (WVU’s players) learn that I’m not going to put the fans of West Virginia through what we went through last year (16-17 record),” said Huggins. “Some of these guys may have one more chance and, then, we have to move on.
“We have to get guys that are going to do what they’re asked to do. We have to get guys who can stay in front of people (defensively) and not have the travesty of a year ago.
“We’ll clean it up.”
And his thoughts about losing to Xavier?
“I don’t have any good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever,” said Huggins. “None. Absolutely none.”
Enough said.