Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Let the experiment begin.
Perhaps the most controversial move the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission ever made was expanding high school basketball to four classes.
Did a state the size of West Virginia need to move from three classes to four? Absolutely not. The candid truth of the matter is the Mountain State actually should downsize to two classes.
That would be the smartest possible move for everyone.
The unfortunate truth is smartness never was a consideration. Although the SSAC’s leaders never will admit it, the entire push for four classes was because the Catholic and Christian schools in the state were dominating girls high school basketball.
Take the 2019 state high school girls basketball tournament, for example. Huntington St. Joe knocked off Wheeling Central in the semifinals, then handily defeated Parkersburg Catholic, 71-46, in the Class A state championship game.
The Class A field that year also included Trinity Christian.
That’s when the murmurs about expanding to four classes began.
Next, there was the COVID-19-shortened 2020 state high school girls basketball tournament. Huntington St. Joe was again the No. 1 seed in Class A. Parkersburg Catholic posted an 85-47 win over Tucker County and Gilmer County upset Wheeling Central, 75-63, before the tournament was shut down.
Then, the changes were made.
Well, guess what.
We don’t even have to wait until the 2021 state high school girls basketball tournament begins with the Calhoun County Red Devils taking on the River View Raiders at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Charleston Coliseum to see the results.
Just glance at the list of state tournament participants. Better yet, take a look at which girls teams didn’t make it to Charleston. The list includes perennial power Huntington St. Joe, which played up to Class AAA, and another notable powerhouse — Wheeling Central — which also moved up to Class AAA.
So, now, there are only three religion-based girls basketball teams in the 2021 state tournament. There are Parkersburg Catholic, which is the No. 1 seed in Class AA, and Charleston Catholic, the No. 6 seed in Class AA. Then, there’s also Madonna as the No. 7 seed in Class A.
That’s all.
So, it appears the mission was accomplished and the Mountain State will have less religion-based private schools winning state high school basketball championships.
But questions remain.
Why was that a mission in the first place? Was it really something that needed to happen? Do we actually need a 32-team state high school basketball tournament for both of the girls and boys programs?
That means 25.8 percent of the prep basketball programs in the Mountain State — roughly, one-fourth — advance to their respective state tournaments.
One-in-four.
Is that really a good ratio for this state? Is it actually necessary?
I don’t think so.
If this expansion to four classes is indeed a two-year trial period, it needs to end after the 2022 state high championships.
Will that happen?
We’ll see, but I don’t recommend holding your breath.