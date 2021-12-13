Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- It’s not Marshall University’s fault it was asked to play Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday.
First and foremost, that’s what Lafayette Daily Advertiser sports columnist Tim Buckley needs to understand. The Thundering Herd didn’t do anything wrong.
MU was available, the New Orleans Bowl offered and the Herd said, “Yes.”
It was that simple. And it didn’t mean Buckley had any reason to rain on Marshall’s parade. He didn’t. Yet, he did.
“Ranked No. 17 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll,” wrote Buckley, “16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and 23 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, the Cajuns, frankly, deserves a better matchup.
“Much better.”
Buckley will get no argument from me. He just needs to understand Marshall isn’t the culprit here. It isn’t the Herd’s fault it was invited to play in the New Orleans Bowl.
Yet, Buckley went on to write, “But the matchup? Marshall (7-5) has lost two of its last three, including 53-21 to Conference USA championship-game loser Western Kentucky. Its only non-conference victories were over Navy and North Carolina Central, and it lost to App State.
“No disrespect to the Thundering Herd. ..."
But, then, he went on to disrespect the Thundering Herd.
“A 12-1 conference champ,” wrote Buckley, “versus a 7-5 program that didn’t play in its league title game doesn’t exactly scream must-see TV.”
The problem is this scribe is aiming his angst at the wrong entity. Instead of complaining about Marshall, he should be asking Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard why he signed off on this matchup.
Considering the Ragin’ Cajuns’ record and national ranking, Maggard was operating from a position of strength. He could have said no to a matchup with Marshall. He could have said UL deserves an opponent with a better record.
Yet, obviously, Maggard didn’t take a stand.
Why?
That’s the question that begs to be asked. Especially from a hometown scribe. Goodness knows, I’ve been there, done that.
Remember 2014? That’s when Marshall had a 12-1 record, won the Conference USA championship and could have played the University of Illinois in a major bowl game in Dallas. Instead, MU officials chose to play Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The result was a one-sided 52-23 victory for Marshall in what turned out to be a joke of a game. And who railed long and loud in both pre-bowl and post-bowl columns about that misguided decision?
I did, of course. That’s what I am supposed to do. And that’s what Buckley should be doing with UL athletic officials over this decision.
Did Louisiana deserve a better match-up? Yes. But did UL officials make it happen? No.
That’s not Marshall’s fault.
- So long, Jamare Edwards.
It appears Marshall fans have seen the last of the standout defensive tackle. Edwards has one year of eligibility remaining and has entered the transfer portal, according to sources.