Luke Edwards is doing Tim Christy proud.
And it’s exactly what the Marshall University baseball star always wanted to do.
That’s how important Christy is to Edwards.
So, who is Tim Christy?
He’s a well-known character in Kanawha Valley baseball circles. After starring at Buffalo-Putnam High School in his native Eleanor, Christy played at Marshall for two years before finishing his playing career at West Virginia State.
That is where he joined the iconic Calvin Bailey, who made Christy a volunteer assistant coach in 1988. After graduating from West Virginia State in ‘89, Christy began carving his niche in the baseball world.
He eventually ended up as Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) High School’s head baseball coach, and that’s where Edwards came into the picture.
He played for Christy and the Seahawks.
“Coach Christy is one of the best off-the-field dads,” said Edwards, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior outfielder. “He has so many roles that he can play. He can be your father, your mentor, your coach — all in the same day.
“When I go home I have my father to talk to, but also when I’m at school he’s (Christy) my father during school — making sure that I’m doing everything that I need to do with my grades … just everyday life. He’s kind of the second father-figure that I have, which is pretty awesome to say.”
That is a great compliment.
“It is,” agreed Edwards. “He always held me to a different standard. And for that I thank him. It was really neat. And I’m really glad that God put him in my life. And that he was my high school coach. I don’t think anyone could have done what he has done for me — ever.”
Christy obviously saw something special in Edwards, and it emerged this season. Edwards leads MU in batting average (.373), hits (81), runs (43), RBI (50) and homers (12).
“He is special,” said Edwards, referring to Christy. “Especially in the Myrtle Beach community, everybody knows who Tim is. And Coach Christy … he’s kind of the guy for baseball down there. It’s pretty awesome.”
Considering how long I’ve known Christy, none of this comes as a surprise. Nor does the fact Christy has made a big impact on Edwards.
“A huge impact,” said Edwards. “Like I said, he’d be my second father. He has done an amazing job. Every time I get a chance to go see him, I see him. And we spend three hours just talking in his office. Then we’ll hit a little bit and then go back to talking.”
Some of that conversation involved the 2022 season.
“It could be better,” said Edwards, despite owning a 61-game streak of reaching base. “I’m never really satisfied with where I’m at or what I’m doing. The job’s not done yet.”
Perhaps, but Edwards’ consistency this season jumps off the charts. And nothing in baseball is more important than consistency because of the large volume of games that are played.
“Actually, Coach Christy told me the major role in baseball is to just be consistent,” said Edwards. “Try to be the best player you can be every single day. Control what you can control.
“But you get to play baseball, so you just play it. You just put your head down and go to work.”
Obviously, Edwards is a chip off the ol’ Christy.